Anime Card Battle X codes May 2026

This Roblox experience is already fun, but if there's one thing that adds to the game, it's Anime Card Battle X codes, as you can easily triumph over any opponent. Just pick a portal to jump into, grab your freebies, and start collecting minions with which you'll take down all the bosses in the land.

Codes will offer you a variety of great rewards, including the chance to boost your roll speed and luck and add modifiers to your cards via weather rerolls. So, if you're convinced, let's get into it.

Here are all the new Anime Card Battle X codes:

SORRY - 100 weather rerolls (new!)

THX4TWOKCCU - five +3 luck potions, five roll speed 3s, three corrupted potions, three star potions, 15 weather rerolls, and two boss potions

ZAP - a +1 luck potion, a +2 luck potion, a +3 luck potion, a roll speed 1, a roll speed 2, a roll speed 3, a corrupted potion, a star potion, 30 weather rerolls, and a boss potion

RELEASE - five +3 luck potions, five roll speed 3s, five corrupted potions, five star potions, and a boss potion

There are loads of other Roblox codes to redeem in all of your favorite Roblox games, so go now to avoid them expiring before you get the chance to use them.

How do I redeem my Anime Card Battle X codes?

Redeeming codes in this game is luckily very easy - just follow the steps outlined below.

Launch Anime Card Battle X in Roblox

F ind the yellow 'codes' button on the left of the screen

Input your code and hit 'redeem'

Check out your new freebies at the top of the screen

How do I get more Anime Card Battle X codes?

This might be the million dollar question, as it's pretty hard to know when more codes will come out. The developer may release them when they update the game, or when it hits a specific milestone, but in terms of a consistent code drop? You're a bit out of luck. However, considering that you can just leave code hunting up to us, your luck might be back up. We check for them super regularly, so you can bookmark this page and check back in whenever you can.

Is there an Anime Card Battle X Discord server?

There is, and you can join it here to talk to other players and join in with community events, like game nights, giveaways, and polls - plus, you'll get first access to any game-related news, including sneak peeks of updates to come.