Anime Card Clash tier list February 2026

With hundreds of cards to choose from, our Anime Card Clash tier list streamlines the deckbuilding process for you. We've ranked the best attacker cards and the best supports so you can build a well-rounded deck for combat, and we've also explained how to get more cards.

Speaking of which, you should check out our Anime Card Clash codes guide to grab some free resources, like luck potions and card packs, to help you find all the rare cards that you need.

Anime Card Clash attacker tier list

Below, we've ranked all the best meta attacker cards available in the game currently.

Tier Anime Card Clash card SS Awakened Eclipseborn Hawk, Awakened Tormented Swordsman S Awakened Bijuu Beast, Blood Valkyrie, Undead King A Deranged Elder Assassin, Eminence Cat, Shadow Ant, Shadow Commander, Soul Queen B Awakened Promised Child, Candy Master, Combat Giant, Eternal Mage, Ice Empress Shinigami, Limitless Master C Berserker Shinigami, Flame Tyrant, Red Pilot, Wizard King D Black Flame, Shadow Monarch

Anime Card Clash support tier list

As well as an attacking deck, you need support cards to make your strategy work. We've ranked the support cards from best to worst below.

Tier Anime Card Clash card SS Black Slime, Fallen Knight, Orb of Dominance, Shinobi Cell, Slayer Mark S Binding Light, Galaxy, Limitless, Mech Contract, Sky Drum, Truck, Vorpal Soul A Foxcloak, Null Blade, Red Thorn, Sealed Cube, Shadow May B Music Idol, Truck (variant) C Frost Storm Blade, Heart of Cards, Hidden Monarch, Mystic Spears, Vase of Greed D Beast Contract, Cursed Ledger, Substitution Log

How do I get more Anime Card Clash cards?

Building up your card library is really easy, as all you have to do is roll! You can use items like luck potions and instant rolls to get better cards faster, but rolling really is the name of the game for new cards.