Anime Card Collection codes January 2026

If you want to make your collection stand out, you should grab all of the Anime Card Collection codes that you can - as you well know, your virtual wealth depends on them, so you need to do all you can to collect the rarest ones. Buying packs isn't exactly cheap, so knowing you can nab some freebies goes a long way.

As avid card collectors ourselves, we have to admit that Anime Card Collection is fast becoming a favorite of ours on Roblox, especially as it has cards for some of our favorite anime like One Piece, One Punch Man, Jujutsu Kaisen, My Hero Academia, and Dragon Ball Z.

Here are all of the new Anime Card Collection codes:

FirstCode - one ninja pack and 500 cash

How do I redeem Anime Card Collection codes?

To redeem Anime Card Collection codes, you need to:

Launch Anime Card Collection on Roblox

Hit the shop button

Enter your code

Tap claim

Enjoy your freebie!

What are Anime Card Collection codes?

Anime Card Collection codes are a solid way to get cash, which you can use to buy new cards, along with free packs. There's no clear pattern for when to expect the developer, Crew Simulators, to release new codes. However, many Roblox creators hand them out for milestones, updates, and events, so it's best to bookmark this page and check in whenever you can to avoid missing out on anything.

Is there an Anime Card Collection Discord?

While it's not for the game specifically, you can join the Crew Games Discord server to learn about the latest news and updates concerning Anime Card Collection. You also get to join a community full of anime fans, so not only can you show off the rarest cards in your collection, but you can also gush about the latest chapters and episodes of your favorite franchises.

How do I get more Anime Card Collection codes?

Keeping up with the game's social media channels, its Discord, and joining the Crew Simulators Roblox group are great ways to get new Anime Card Collection codes. However, they're all time-consuming, often needing you to search through many posts and messages before you find what you're looking for. With that in mind, it's best to come and visit us here, as we put all of the fresh freebies in one handy place.

We search for new Anime Card Collection codes frequently, so make sure you stop by again soon to grab more cash and packs.