Anime Card Farm codes June 2026

You can use our Anime Card Farm codes to access luck, cash, and mutation boosts without spending any of your precious Robux on starter packs. Just like in real life, opening packs in Anime Card Farm only favors the lucky, so take advantage of these free codes to boost your odds of pulling a chase card.

We look for new Anime Card Farm codes frequently, so bookmark this page and visit us again the next time you go on a no-pull streak.

Here are all the new Anime Card Farm codes:

TRAITS! - one time II potion and 100 trait gems (new!)

- one time II potion and 100 trait gems (new!) POTIONS - one cash potion, one luck potion, and one mutation potion (new!)

These aren't the only Roblox codes out there, so take a look at our list and see if your favorite Roblox game is as generous as this one.

How do I redeem Anime Card Farm codes?

It's really easy to redeem Anime Card Farm codes. All you have to do is:

Launch Anime Card Farm in Roblox

Tap the Shop button

Scroll to the bottom

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem

Enjoy your freebies!

What are Anime Card Farm codes?

Anime Card Farm codes are special passwords from the developer, MakeSwitch, that reward you with free stuff for playing the game. Currently, these codes offer trait gems and potions to boost your cash, luck, and mutation chances. There's no set release schedule for codes, so keep your eyes glued to this guide for more.

Is there an Anime Card Farm Discord server?

Yes, there is an Anime Card Farm Discord server. You can join the server by clicking here, but it's pretty empty at the moment. Maybe the developer will add more channels in the future.

How do I get more Anime Card Farm codes?

The best way to get more Anime Card Farm codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. With a pretty barren Discord and a currently locked Roblox community group, it's difficult for the average player to hunt for codes. Luckily, this is our job, so we'll find and verify new codes on your behalf.