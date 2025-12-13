Anime Celestial X codes December 2025

Using our Anime Celestial X codes is the quickest way to take your team of shonen heroes to the next level. You can grab a bunch of potions to farm more yen and buy more stars, or use your gems on helpful passes to increase luck and other stats.

We check for new codes every day, so make sure to bookmark this page and check back often to claim the latest Anime Celestial X freebies. Maybe the developer will release another free mount?

Here are all the new Anime Celestial X codes:

4MVISITS! - 500 gems (new!)

- 500 gems (new!) UPDATE1! - 50 spirits

- 50 spirits DUNGEONRELEASE! - a dungeon key

- a dungeon key MAGNETREFUND - free rewards (works if you have purchased the Game Pass Magnet with Robux)

What are Anime Celestial X codes?

Anime Celestial X codes are special passwords from the developer, CS Studios, that get you free boosts in the game. So far, these codes have awarded gems, potions, game passes, and even exclusive mounts. Codes tend to coincide with game milestones like the early access launch and the full release, so keep your eyes peeled around update days.

How do I redeem Anime Celestial X codes?

Redeeming Anime Celestial X codes is simple. All you have to do is:

Open Anime Celestial X in Roblox

Join the game's group

Tap the Codes button

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem

Enjoy your freebies

Is there an Anime Celestial X Discord server?

Yes, there is an Anime Celestial X Discord server. You can join it by clicking here to read the latest patch notes, take part in giveaways, and participate in community movie nights.

How do I get more Anime Celestial X codes?

The easiest way to get more Anime Celestial X codes is to bookmark this page and visit it often. We check for new codes every day, so you can trust that our list is up to date. You can also look around in the Discord server and Roblox group.

Expired codes:

1MVISITS!

2MVISITS

FIXEGG

100KGROUP!

ALLPOTIONS

BUGFIXES!

MAGNET

SORRYFORALL

RELEASE

EARLYACCESS

SORRYFORDELAY

EAMOUNT

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again tomorrow for even more of the latest Anime Celestial X codes.