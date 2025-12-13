Anime Celestial X codes December 2025

Redeem our new Anime Celestial X codes in Roblox to grab some free gems and potions to help transform your units into their strongest selves.

Anime Celestial X codes: A Roblox character wearing a PT shirt on a blue floor in front of a white/grey domed building
Daz Skubich Avatar

Updated:

Roblox 

December 21, 2025: We looked for new Anime Celestial X codes and removed the expired codes

Using our Anime Celestial X codes is the quickest way to take your team of shonen heroes to the next level. You can grab a bunch of potions to farm more yen and buy more stars, or use your gems on helpful passes to increase luck and other stats.

We check for new codes every day, so make sure to bookmark this page and check back often to claim the latest Anime Celestial X freebies. Maybe the developer will release another free mount?

Here are all the new Anime Celestial X codes:

  • 4MVISITS! - 500 gems (new!)
  • UPDATE1! - 50 spirits
  • DUNGEONRELEASE! - a dungeon key
  • MAGNETREFUND - free rewards (works if you have purchased the Game Pass Magnet with Robux)

If you're in the market for more freebies, take a look at our list of Roblox codes for the best Roblox games.

What are Anime Celestial X codes?

Anime Celestial X codes are special passwords from the developer, CS Studios, that get you free boosts in the game. So far, these codes have awarded gems, potions, game passes, and even exclusive mounts. Codes tend to coincide with game milestones like the early access launch and the full release, so keep your eyes peeled around update days.

Anime Celestial X codes: A screenshot of the codes box with POCKET TACTICS in it and a PT logo in the top right corner

How do I redeem Anime Celestial X codes?

Redeeming Anime Celestial X codes is simple. All you have to do is:

  • Open Anime Celestial X in Roblox
  • Join the game's group
  • Tap the Codes button
  • Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem
  • Enjoy your freebies

Is there an Anime Celestial X Discord server?

Yes, there is an Anime Celestial X Discord server. You can join it by clicking here to read the latest patch notes, take part in giveaways, and participate in community movie nights.

Anime Celestial X codes: A screenshot of the Discord invite with a PT logo in the top right corner

How do I get more Anime Celestial X codes?

The easiest way to get more Anime Celestial X codes is to bookmark this page and visit it often. We check for new codes every day, so you can trust that our list is up to date. You can also look around in the Discord server and Roblox group.

Expired codes:

  • 1MVISITS!
  • 2MVISITS
  • FIXEGG
  • 100KGROUP!
  • ALLPOTIONS
  • BUGFIXES!
  • MAGNET
  • SORRYFORALL
  • RELEASE
  • EARLYACCESS
  • SORRYFORDELAY
  • EAMOUNT

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again tomorrow for even more of the latest Anime Celestial X codes.

If you’re looking for a rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once (they’ve even tried a few Roblox games) but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. They love exploring the cosmos in Honkai Star Rail, hunting down shinies in Pokémon Go, and catching up on the goings-on in Teyvat. Daz is also a fan of a bargain, so they love testing out the best 4G phones on the market like the Tecno Pova 5, and seeking out indie gem deals on the Nintendo eShop. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.