Anime Destiny tier list June 2026

It takes a bit of luck to be the best in this Roblox game, but if you don't even know what you're trying to roll for, you won't get there. Luckily, we've compiled a handy Anime Destiny tier list, so that you won't accidentally sell the best unit in the game, or reroll the most powerful trait.

Also, Anime Destiny codes can help you out if the gacha isn't going your way, providing free pulls, trait shards, and upgrade materials. After you've redeemed them, come back here and keep rolling until you get what you want.

Anime Destiny unit tier list

Below, you can find our ranking of every unit in Anime Destiny. We've based this ranking on skillset, damage output, and how much return on investment you get if you level each unit up. We don't really recommend putting too many resources into the units in C and D tiers, as you're likely to be able to replace them soon enough. That being said, make sure you choose characters that first and foremost suit your playstyle - having fun is the most important thing!

Tier Unit S Frozen Moon (Kizuki), Founding Titan (Queen), Shadow Monarch (Awaken) A Crimson Knight (Dark), Magicbane (Anti-Magic), Future Warrior (Furious), Red Emperor (Haki), Ashura Swordsman (3SS), Red Emperor, Eternal Knight B Radiant Hunter (Light), Destruction God (Mogger), Insect Slayer (Poison), Eternal Night (Blood), Cyan Idol C Yellow Flash, Hawkeye, Corrupted Warrior D Crow Prodigy, Instinct Warrior, Verdant Warrior, Sea Guardian, Rogue Avenger, Ninefold Beast, Bulm

Anime Destiny trait tier list

We've also ranked the available traits that you can give to your units. Keep in mind that units have different strengths and weaknesses, so what's best for one may not be best for all. However, this is generally a useful ranking to base your builds on. All that's left now is to roll your desired trait!

Tier Trait S Divine A Ninja, Sniper, Stellar B Jack of All, Starlight C Elemental, Godspeed, Tycoon D Agility, Sight, Strength

How do I reroll my Anime Destiny traits?

To roll or reroll a trait for a unit, follow these simple steps:

Head to the 'upgrade' building in the main lobby

Talk to Instinct Warrior, who has 'traits' written below him

Select a unit to receive a trait, hit the 'roll' button, and keep clicking on it to reroll

You got this - good luck on your pulls!