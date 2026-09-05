Anime Dice codes September 2026

Use our Anime Dice codes to increase your chances of rolling your favorite shonen stars in this incremental tycoon game. The gameplay is simple, but earning the big bucks is harder than you might think. That's where our codes come in, offering freebies to boost your odds and help you become a billionaire. Who says you need to spend money to make money?

We look for new Anime Dice codes regularly, so bookmark this page and check back the next time you're out of trait rerolls and need to improve a unit. We've got your back.

Here are all the new Anime Dice codes:

UPDATE2 - two lucky spins, five trait rerolls, and five gems (new!)

- two lucky spins, five trait rerolls, and five gems (new!) UPDATE1 - two lucky spins, three trait rerolls, and three gems (new!)

- two lucky spins, three trait rerolls, and three gems (new!) RELEASE - one lucky spin, two trait rerolls, and two gems (new!)

For even more freebies across the best Roblox games, check out our master list of Roblox codes next.

How do I redeem Anime Dice codes?

Redeeming Anime Dice codes is super simple. All you have to do is:

Open Anime Dice in Roblox

Follow the short tutorial

Tap the Shop button

Scroll to the bottom of the menu

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem

Enjoy your freebies!

What are Anime Dice codes?

Anime Dice codes are special passwords from the developer, More & More Games, that unlock freebies for you to use. These include lucky spins, trait rerolls, and gems to help improve your anime units. These codes tend to drop alongside major game updates, so stay tuned for more.

Is there an Anime Dice Discord server?

Yes, there is an Anime Dice Discord server. You can click here to join the More & More Games server to read the latest announcements, view the value list, make new friends, and much more.

How do I get more Anime Dice codes?

The easiest way to get more Anime Dice codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. The official Discord server has a codes channel, but in our experience, these aren't always accurate. Instead, simply keep enjoying the game and let us find and verify codes on your behalf. You can also join the More & More Games Roblox group for even more chances at freebies.