Anime Eternal tier list January 2026

If you're like me, you love a classic point-and-click adventure, and there's nothing better than an anime-themed one. This is why Anime Eternal is one of my favorite Roblox experiences out there, but for new players, it can be a bit confusing. Who do you even want to pull in the gacha system? Well, our Anime Eternal tier list is here to help you out if you're confused.
As usual, which tier the units end up in are typically going to match how late in the game you can access them - to help balance the game, the only units really worth your while are going to be ones you can only access in the final worlds of the game. Higher energy is going to mean a better and more powerful character, but they can be hard to roll. Luck potions may be able to help you with things like that.
Here's everything in our Anime Eternal tier list:
Anime Eternal S-tier units
These units range from a billion energy upwards. The most powerful unit in the game is currently Lord Boro in World 23, who gives you a whopping 25.6 billion energy - but be careful, as it'll be hard to get your hands on him. If you need an extra luck boost for pulling these units, we'd suggest grabbing Anime Eternal codes for some free items and cash.
|Name
|Energy
|World
|Lord Boro
|25.6B
|World 23
|Bald Man
|11.2B
|World 23
|Blood Queen
|10.2B
|World 22
|King of Seas
|8.75B
|World 23
|Ganos
|6.87B
|World 23
|Vasto Ichige
|6.1B
|World 21
|Tatsura
|5.12B
|World 23
|Alpha
|4.5B
|World 22
|Cifer
|4.1B
|World 21
|Gamma
|3.5B
|World 22
|Mantis
|3.43B
|World 23
|Beta
|2.75B
|World 22
|Frizzi Final Form
|2.45B
|World 20
|Delta
|2.05B
|World 22
|Grimmi
|1.8B
|World 21
|Koku SSJ
|1.63B
|World 20
|Uloqi
|1.4B
|World 21
|Zeta
|1.37B
|World 22
|Zavrek
|1.1B
|World 21
Anime Eternal A-tier units
These units range from 100 million to just shy of a billion energy, and are usually found in the worlds a little before the endgame ones. They're great options to roll for as they usually won't require as much luck.
|Name
|Energy
|World
|Bansho
|982M
|World 19
|Chaddo
|820M
|World 21
|Lord Frizzi
|727M
|World 20
|Cyd
|675M
|World 22
|Leonardo
|654M
|World 19
|Ichiga
|550M
|World 21
|Vegeti
|545M
|World 20
|Ginly
|436M
|World 20
|Hero of Hell
|392M
|World 18
|Armored Kriluni
|327M
|World 20
|Witch Queen
|291M
|World 19
|Ohime
|270M
|World 21
|Mr. Chainsaw
|261M
|World 18
|Young Kohan
|218M
|World 20
|Iriso
|218M
|World 19
|Tameki
|17M
|World 19
|Shinro
|130M
|World 19
|Makomi
|116M
|World 18
|Bulam
|109M
|World 20
|Arama
|104M
|World 17
Anime Eternal B-tier units
These are some of the more mid-range options, as they extend from 100 million to a million. They'll be much easier to acquire, and though they won't be the best of the best, they'll do a good job for those worlds ten through 20.
|Name
|Energy
|World
|Arter
|87.3M
|World 19
|Raza
|87.3M
|World 18
|Aoki
|69.8M
|World 18
|Powa
|52.3M
|World 18
|Kanny
|46.5M
|World 17
|Akiki
|43.6M
|World 19
|Dino
|41.8M
|World 16
|Taoka
|34.9M
|World 17
|Benji
|34.9M
|World 18
|Kotaro
|27.9M
|World 17
|Madyo
|20.9M
|World 17
|Jokaro
|18.6M
|World 16
|Kabeni
|17.4M
|World 18
|The Paladin
|16.7M
|World 15
|Joozu
|13.9M
|World 17
|Avdoli
|13.9M
|World 16
|Polyreff
|11.1M
|World 16
|Joseph
|8.38M
|World 16
|Beater
|7.45M
|World 15
|Hideyo
|6.98M
|World 17
|Valzora
|6.7M
|World 14
|Asana
|5.58M
|World 15
|Cesar
|5.58M
|World 16
|Yai
|4.47M
|World 15
|Klain
|3.35M
|World 15
|Rimaru
|2.98M
|World 14
|Speedy
|2.79M
|World 16
|Benitaro
|2.23M
|World 14
|Number 8
|2.68M
|World 13
|Silica
|2.23M
|World 15
|Hakamaru
|1.78M
|World 14
|Sakai
|1.34M
|World 14
|Meena
|1.19M
|World 13
|Lisbeta
|1.11M
|World 15
|Esanor
|1.07M
|World 12
Anime Eternal C-tier units
These are your 1k to one million range, so you'll find that you can get many of these with ease, making them good early-mid game picks.
|Name
|Energy
|World
|Gabido
|894K
|World 14
|Sosiro
|894K
|World 13
|Kikoi
|715K
|World 13
|Inhreo
|536K
|World 13
|Melyon
|476K
|World 12
|Gobito
|447K
|World 14
|Eran
|429K
|World 11
|Bane
|357K
|World 12
|Rano
|357K
|World 13
|Merlun
|286K
|World 12
|Gowen
|214K
|World 12
|Lavi
|190K
|World 11
|Kefka
|178K
|World 13
|Killas Godspeed
|171K
|World 10
|Kyng
|143K
|World 12
|Ervin
|143K
|World 11
|Rainar
|114K
|World 11
|Mikala
|86.5K
|World 11
|Illumino
|76.2K
|World Ten
|Diyana
|71.5K
|World 12
|Annie
|57.2K
|World 11
|Hisoker
|57.2K
|World Ten
|Ken Turbo
|68.6K
|World Nine
|Killas
|45.7K
|World Ten
|Karapik
|34.3K
|World Ten
|Saiko
|30.5K
|World Nine
|Armin
|28.6K
|World 11
|Itechi
|27.4K
|World Eight
|Gone
|22.8K
|World Ten
|Alien
|22.8K
|World Nine
|Momo
|18.3K
|World Nine
|Jiji
|13.7K
|World Nine
|Tsuni
|12.2K
|World Eight
|Lero
|11.4K
|World Ten
|Novi Chroni
|10.9K
|World Seven
|Aira
|9.15K
|World Nine
|Jiria
|9.15K
|World Eight
|Kakashski
|7.32K
|World Eight
|Kid Seske
|5.49K
|World Eight
|Yemi
|4.88K
|World Seven
|Ken
|4.57K
|World Nine
|Statue of God
|4.39K
|World Six
|Kid Norto
|3.66K
|World Eight
|Yune
|3.66K
|World Seven
|Aste
|2.93K
|World Seven
|Finrel
|2.19K
|World Seven
|Solo Sung
|1.95K
|World Six
|Sekuri
|1.83K
|World Eight
|Rangaki
|1.75K
|World Five
|Megna
|1.46K
|World Seven
|Choi
|1.46K
|World Six
|Cha
|1.17K
|World Six
Anime Eternal D-tier units
These are the units likely to be available to you when you first start the game, and although there's nothing wrong with them, you're definitely going to want to upgrade as soon as you hit the later worlds, as the strongest D-tier unit doesn't even hit 1k energy.
|Name
|Energy
|World
|White Tiger
|879
|World Six
|Shinabe
|781
|World Five
|Noalle
|732
|World Seven
|Sakuni
|703
|World Four
|Green Goblin
|586
|World Six
|Tamoka
|586
|World Five
|Insake
|469
|World Five
|Zentsu
|352
|World Five
|Gajo
|313
|World Four
|Weak Sung
|293
|World Six
|Eizen
|281
|World Three
|Tenjaro
|234
|World Five
|Tage
|234
|World Four
|Meki
|188
|World Four
|Kahara
|141
|World Three
|Magum
|125
|World Five
|Nazuki
|117
|World Four
|Yoichi
|94
|World Three
|Rakiu
|75
|World Three
|Uryua
|56
|World Three
|Loffy
|50
|World Two
|Itodo
|47
|World Four
|Kid Kohan
|45
|World One
|Ichige
|38
|World Three
|Zaro
|38
|World Two
|Senji
|30
|World Two
|Robins
|23
|World Two
|Koku
|20
|World One
|Hime
|19
|World Three
|Picco
|15
|World One
|Kohan
|12
|World One
|Usup
|12
|World Two
|Nomi
|9
|World Two
|Tian Shan
|9
|World One
|Ymicha
|6
|World One
|Kriluni
|3
|World One
That's everything in our Anime Eternals tier list - we wish you luck inside and outside of your dungeons.