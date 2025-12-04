Anime Eternal tier list January 2026

With this Anime Eternal tier list, learn the best units to have at your side as you fistfight your way to the top of the anime world.

Anime eternal tier list - official art of an anime roblox guy from the game
If you're like me, you love a classic point-and-click adventure, and there's nothing better than an anime-themed one. This is why Anime Eternal is one of my favorite Roblox experiences out there, but for new players, it can be a bit confusing. Who do you even want to pull in the gacha system? Well, our Anime Eternal tier list is here to help you out if you're confused.

As usual, which tier the units end up in are typically going to match how late in the game you can access them - to help balance the game, the only units really worth your while are going to be ones you can only access in the final worlds of the game. Higher energy is going to mean a better and more powerful character, but they can be hard to roll. Luck potions may be able to help you with things like that.

Here's everything in our Anime Eternal tier list:

Anime Eternal S-tier units

These units range from a billion energy upwards. The most powerful unit in the game is currently Lord Boro in World 23, who gives you a whopping 25.6 billion energy - but be careful, as it'll be hard to get your hands on him. If you need an extra luck boost for pulling these units, we'd suggest grabbing Anime Eternal codes for some free items and cash.

Name Energy World
Lord Boro 25.6B World 23
Bald Man 11.2B World 23
Blood Queen 10.2B World 22
King of Seas 8.75B World 23
Ganos 6.87B World 23
Vasto Ichige 6.1B World 21
Tatsura 5.12B World 23
Alpha 4.5B World 22
Cifer 4.1B World 21
Gamma 3.5B World 22
Mantis 3.43B World 23
Beta 2.75B World 22
Frizzi Final Form 2.45B World 20
Delta 2.05B World 22
Grimmi 1.8B World 21
Koku SSJ 1.63B World 20
Uloqi 1.4B World 21
Zeta 1.37B World 22
Zavrek 1.1B World 21

Anime Eternal A-tier units

These units range from 100 million to just shy of a billion energy, and are usually found in the worlds a little before the endgame ones. They're great options to roll for as they usually won't require as much luck.

Name Energy World
Bansho 982M World 19
Chaddo 820M World 21
Lord Frizzi 727M World 20
Cyd 675M World 22
Leonardo 654M World 19
Ichiga 550M World 21
Vegeti 545M World 20
Ginly 436M World 20
Hero of Hell 392M World 18
Armored Kriluni 327M World 20
Witch Queen 291M World 19
Ohime 270M World 21
Mr. Chainsaw 261M World 18
Young Kohan 218M World 20
Iriso 218M World 19
Tameki 17M World 19
Shinro 130M World 19
Makomi 116M World 18
Bulam 109M World 20
Arama 104M World 17
Anime Eternal B-tier units

These are some of the more mid-range options, as they extend from 100 million to a million. They'll be much easier to acquire, and though they won't be the best of the best, they'll do a good job for those worlds ten through 20.

Name Energy World
Arter 87.3M World 19
Raza 87.3M World 18
Aoki 69.8M World 18
Powa 52.3M World 18
Kanny 46.5M World 17
Akiki 43.6M World 19
Dino 41.8M World 16
Taoka 34.9M World 17
Benji 34.9M World 18
Kotaro 27.9M World 17
Madyo 20.9M World 17
Jokaro 18.6M World 16
Kabeni 17.4M World 18
The Paladin 16.7M World 15
Joozu 13.9M World 17
Avdoli 13.9M World 16
Polyreff 11.1M World 16
Joseph 8.38M World 16
Beater 7.45M World 15
Hideyo 6.98M World 17
Valzora 6.7M World 14
Asana 5.58M World 15
Cesar 5.58M World 16
Yai 4.47M World 15
Klain 3.35M World 15
Rimaru 2.98M World 14
Speedy 2.79M World 16
Benitaro 2.23M World 14
Number 8 2.68M World 13
Silica 2.23M World 15
Hakamaru 1.78M World 14
Sakai 1.34M World 14
Meena 1.19M World 13
Lisbeta 1.11M World 15
Esanor 1.07M World 12

Anime Eternal C-tier units

These are your 1k to one million range, so you'll find that you can get many of these with ease, making them good early-mid game picks.

Name Energy World
Gabido 894K World 14
Sosiro 894K World 13
Kikoi 715K World 13
Inhreo 536K World 13
Melyon 476K World 12
Gobito 447K World 14
Eran 429K World 11
Bane 357K World 12
Rano 357K World 13
Merlun 286K World 12
Gowen 214K World 12
Lavi 190K World 11
Kefka 178K World 13
Killas Godspeed 171K World 10
Kyng 143K World 12
Ervin 143K World 11
Rainar 114K World 11
Mikala 86.5K World 11
Illumino 76.2K World Ten
Diyana 71.5K World 12
Annie 57.2K World 11
Hisoker 57.2K World Ten
Ken Turbo 68.6K World Nine
Killas 45.7K World Ten
Karapik 34.3K World Ten
Saiko 30.5K World Nine
Armin 28.6K World 11
Itechi 27.4K World Eight
Gone 22.8K World Ten
Alien 22.8K World Nine
Momo 18.3K World Nine
Jiji 13.7K World Nine
Tsuni 12.2K World Eight
Lero 11.4K World Ten
Novi Chroni 10.9K World Seven
Aira 9.15K World Nine
Jiria 9.15K World Eight
Kakashski 7.32K World Eight
Kid Seske 5.49K World Eight
Yemi 4.88K World Seven
Ken 4.57K World Nine
Statue of God 4.39K World Six
Kid Norto 3.66K World Eight
Yune 3.66K World Seven
Aste 2.93K World Seven
Finrel 2.19K World Seven
Solo Sung 1.95K World Six
Sekuri 1.83K World Eight
Rangaki 1.75K World Five
Megna 1.46K World Seven
Choi 1.46K World Six
Cha 1.17K World Six

Anime Eternal D-tier units

These are the units likely to be available to you when you first start the game, and although there's nothing wrong with them, you're definitely going to want to upgrade as soon as you hit the later worlds, as the strongest D-tier unit doesn't even hit 1k energy.

Name Energy World
White Tiger 879 World Six
Shinabe 781 World Five
Noalle 732 World Seven
Sakuni 703 World Four
Green Goblin 586 World Six
Tamoka 586 World Five
Insake 469 World Five
Zentsu 352 World Five
Gajo 313 World Four
Weak Sung 293 World Six
Eizen 281 World Three
Tenjaro 234 World Five
Tage 234 World Four
Meki 188 World Four
Kahara 141 World Three
Magum 125 World Five
Nazuki 117 World Four
Yoichi 94 World Three
Rakiu 75 World Three
Uryua 56 World Three
Loffy 50 World Two
Itodo 47 World Four
Kid Kohan 45 World One
Ichige 38 World Three
Zaro 38 World Two
Senji 30 World Two
Robins 23 World Two
Koku 20 World One
Hime 19 World Three
Picco 15 World One
Kohan 12 World One
Usup 12 World Two
Nomi 9 World Two
Tian Shan 9 World One
Ymicha 6 World One
Kriluni 3 World One

That's everything in our Anime Eternals tier list - we wish you luck inside and outside of your dungeons.

