Anime Eternal tier list January 2026

If you're like me, you love a classic point-and-click adventure, and there's nothing better than an anime-themed one. This is why Anime Eternal is one of my favorite Roblox experiences out there, but for new players, it can be a bit confusing. Who do you even want to pull in the gacha system? Well, our Anime Eternal tier list is here to help you out if you're confused.

As usual, which tier the units end up in are typically going to match how late in the game you can access them - to help balance the game, the only units really worth your while are going to be ones you can only access in the final worlds of the game. Higher energy is going to mean a better and more powerful character, but they can be hard to roll. Luck potions may be able to help you with things like that.

Here's everything in our Anime Eternal tier list:

Anime Eternal S-tier units

These units range from a billion energy upwards. The most powerful unit in the game is currently Lord Boro in World 23, who gives you a whopping 25.6 billion energy - but be careful, as it'll be hard to get your hands on him. If you need an extra luck boost for pulling these units, we'd suggest grabbing Anime Eternal codes for some free items and cash.

Name Energy World Lord Boro 25.6B World 23 Bald Man 11.2B World 23 Blood Queen 10.2B World 22 King of Seas 8.75B World 23 Ganos 6.87B World 23 Vasto Ichige 6.1B World 21 Tatsura 5.12B World 23 Alpha 4.5B World 22 Cifer 4.1B World 21 Gamma 3.5B World 22 Mantis 3.43B World 23 Beta 2.75B World 22 Frizzi Final Form 2.45B World 20 Delta 2.05B World 22 Grimmi 1.8B World 21 Koku SSJ 1.63B World 20 Uloqi 1.4B World 21 Zeta 1.37B World 22 Zavrek 1.1B World 21

Anime Eternal A-tier units

These units range from 100 million to just shy of a billion energy, and are usually found in the worlds a little before the endgame ones. They're great options to roll for as they usually won't require as much luck.

Name Energy World Bansho 982M World 19 Chaddo 820M World 21 Lord Frizzi 727M World 20 Cyd 675M World 22 Leonardo 654M World 19 Ichiga 550M World 21 Vegeti 545M World 20 Ginly 436M World 20 Hero of Hell 392M World 18 Armored Kriluni 327M World 20 Witch Queen 291M World 19 Ohime 270M World 21 Mr. Chainsaw 261M World 18 Young Kohan 218M World 20 Iriso 218M World 19 Tameki 17M World 19 Shinro 130M World 19 Makomi 116M World 18 Bulam 109M World 20 Arama 104M World 17

Anime Eternal B-tier units

These are some of the more mid-range options, as they extend from 100 million to a million. They'll be much easier to acquire, and though they won't be the best of the best, they'll do a good job for those worlds ten through 20.

Name Energy World Arter 87.3M World 19 Raza 87.3M World 18 Aoki 69.8M World 18 Powa 52.3M World 18 Kanny 46.5M World 17 Akiki 43.6M World 19 Dino 41.8M World 16 Taoka 34.9M World 17 Benji 34.9M World 18 Kotaro 27.9M World 17 Madyo 20.9M World 17 Jokaro 18.6M World 16 Kabeni 17.4M World 18 The Paladin 16.7M World 15 Joozu 13.9M World 17 Avdoli 13.9M World 16 Polyreff 11.1M World 16 Joseph 8.38M World 16 Beater 7.45M World 15 Hideyo 6.98M World 17 Valzora 6.7M World 14 Asana 5.58M World 15 Cesar 5.58M World 16 Yai 4.47M World 15 Klain 3.35M World 15 Rimaru 2.98M World 14 Speedy 2.79M World 16 Benitaro 2.23M World 14 Number 8 2.68M World 13 Silica 2.23M World 15 Hakamaru 1.78M World 14 Sakai 1.34M World 14 Meena 1.19M World 13 Lisbeta 1.11M World 15 Esanor 1.07M World 12

Anime Eternal C-tier units

These are your 1k to one million range, so you'll find that you can get many of these with ease, making them good early-mid game picks.

Name Energy World Gabido 894K World 14 Sosiro 894K World 13 Kikoi 715K World 13 Inhreo 536K World 13 Melyon 476K World 12 Gobito 447K World 14 Eran 429K World 11 Bane 357K World 12 Rano 357K World 13 Merlun 286K World 12 Gowen 214K World 12 Lavi 190K World 11 Kefka 178K World 13 Killas Godspeed 171K World 10 Kyng 143K World 12 Ervin 143K World 11 Rainar 114K World 11 Mikala 86.5K World 11 Illumino 76.2K World Ten Diyana 71.5K World 12 Annie 57.2K World 11 Hisoker 57.2K World Ten Ken Turbo 68.6K World Nine Killas 45.7K World Ten Karapik 34.3K World Ten Saiko 30.5K World Nine Armin 28.6K World 11 Itechi 27.4K World Eight Gone 22.8K World Ten Alien 22.8K World Nine Momo 18.3K World Nine Jiji 13.7K World Nine Tsuni 12.2K World Eight Lero 11.4K World Ten Novi Chroni 10.9K World Seven Aira 9.15K World Nine Jiria 9.15K World Eight Kakashski 7.32K World Eight Kid Seske 5.49K World Eight Yemi 4.88K World Seven Ken 4.57K World Nine Statue of God 4.39K World Six Kid Norto 3.66K World Eight Yune 3.66K World Seven Aste 2.93K World Seven Finrel 2.19K World Seven Solo Sung 1.95K World Six Sekuri 1.83K World Eight Rangaki 1.75K World Five Megna 1.46K World Seven Choi 1.46K World Six Cha 1.17K World Six

Anime Eternal D-tier units

These are the units likely to be available to you when you first start the game, and although there's nothing wrong with them, you're definitely going to want to upgrade as soon as you hit the later worlds, as the strongest D-tier unit doesn't even hit 1k energy.

Name Energy World White Tiger 879 World Six Shinabe 781 World Five Noalle 732 World Seven Sakuni 703 World Four Green Goblin 586 World Six Tamoka 586 World Five Insake 469 World Five Zentsu 352 World Five Gajo 313 World Four Weak Sung 293 World Six Eizen 281 World Three Tenjaro 234 World Five Tage 234 World Four Meki 188 World Four Kahara 141 World Three Magum 125 World Five Nazuki 117 World Four Yoichi 94 World Three Rakiu 75 World Three Uryua 56 World Three Loffy 50 World Two Itodo 47 World Four Kid Kohan 45 World One Ichige 38 World Three Zaro 38 World Two Senji 30 World Two Robins 23 World Two Koku 20 World One Hime 19 World Three Picco 15 World One Kohan 12 World One Usup 12 World Two Nomi 9 World Two Tian Shan 9 World One Ymicha 6 World One Kriluni 3 World One

That's everything in our Anime Eternals tier list - we wish you luck inside and outside of your dungeons.