Anime Evolution codes January 2026

Another anime auto-battler brings more 'number go up' joy, especially when you have Anime Evolution codes, which can boost your progress exponentially. This game is pretty similar to others I've tried on Roblox, but there's clearly a winning formula in here.

Codes can help you with a bunch of things, including temporarily raising power, souls, and damage levels, as well as providing you with free currency in the form of coins and gems to spend on pets and cosmetics.

Here are all the new Anime Evolution codes:

UPDATE31 - a super power, a big damage potion, a big souls potion, 15 flame thorn, 15 sunroot, and 15 mystic aconite (new!)

- a super power, a big damage potion, a big souls potion, 15 flame thorn, 15 sunroot, and 15 mystic aconite (new!) UPDATE30 - a super power, a big damage potion, a big souls potion, 15 flame thorn, 15 sunroot, and 15 mystic aconite

- a super power, a big damage potion, a big souls potion, 15 flame thorn, 15 sunroot, and 15 mystic aconite 115KLIKES - a super power, a big damage potion, a big souls potion, a small damage potion, a small souls potion, and a small power potion

- a super power, a big damage potion, a big souls potion, a small damage potion, a small souls potion, and a small power potion FIX19 - a small damage potion, a small power potion, a small souls potion, a new year's power potion, a new year's soul potion, and a new year's damage potion

- a small damage potion, a small power potion, a small souls potion, a new year's power potion, a new year's soul potion, and a new year's damage potion NEWYEARPART3 - 1k blue gems, five new year's power potion, five new year's souls potion, and five new year's damage potion

- 1k blue gems, five new year's power potion, five new year's souls potion, and five new year's damage potion BATTLEPASS - 1k blue gems, 50 coins, a small damage potion, a small power potion, a small soul's potion, and a new year's power potion

- 1k blue gems, 50 coins, a small damage potion, a small power potion, a small soul's potion, and a new year's power potion DELAY3 - 200 coins

- 200 coins 2026 - 300 coins

- 300 coins NEWYEARPART2 - five new year's power potion, five new year's souls potion, and five new year's damage potion

- five new year's power potion, five new year's souls potion, and five new year's damage potion FIX18 - a small damage potion, a small power potion, a small souls potion, a new year's power potion, a new year's soul potion, and a new year's damage potion

- a small damage potion, a small power potion, a small souls potion, a new year's power potion, a new year's soul potion, and a new year's damage potion FIX17 - a small damage potion, a small power potion, a small souls potion, a new year's power potion, a new year's soul potion, and a new year's damage potion

- a small damage potion, a small power potion, a small souls potion, a new year's power potion, a new year's soul potion, and a new year's damage potion NEWYEARPART1 - a small damage potion, a small power potion, a small souls potion, a new year's power potion, a new year's soul potion, and a new year's damage potion

- a small damage potion, a small power potion, a small souls potion, a new year's power potion, a new year's soul potion, and a new year's damage potion 110KLIKES - seven Halloween power potion, seven Halloween souls potion, and seven Halloween damage potion

- seven Halloween power potion, seven Halloween souls potion, and seven Halloween damage potion UPDATE29 - a super power, a big damage potion, a big souls potion, 15 flame thorn, 15 sunroot, and 15 mystic aconite

- a super power, a big damage potion, a big souls potion, 15 flame thorn, 15 sunroot, and 15 mystic aconite GRANDSEA - a super power, a big damage potion, a big souls potion, 15 flame thorn, 15 sunroot, and 15 mystic aconite

- a super power, a big damage potion, a big souls potion, 15 flame thorn, 15 sunroot, and 15 mystic aconite 24WORLD - a super power, a big damage potion, a big souls potion, 15 flame thorn, 15 sunroot, and 15 mystic aconite

- a super power, a big damage potion, a big souls potion, 15 flame thorn, 15 sunroot, and 15 mystic aconite FRUITS - 1k blue gems, 50 coins, a small damage potion, a small power potion, and a small soul's potion

- 1k blue gems, 50 coins, a small damage potion, a small power potion, and a small soul's potion SAYANVALLEY - a super power, a big damage potion, a big souls potion, 15 flame thorn, 15 sunroot, and 15 mystic aconite

- a super power, a big damage potion, a big souls potion, 15 flame thorn, 15 sunroot, and 15 mystic aconite UPDATE27 - a super power, a big damage potion, a big souls potion, 15 flame thorn, 15 sunroot, and 15 mystic aconite

- a super power, a big damage potion, a big souls potion, 15 flame thorn, 15 sunroot, and 15 mystic aconite 105KLIKES - a super power, a big damage potion, a big souls potion, a small damage potion, a small souls potion, and a small power potion

- a super power, a big damage potion, a big souls potion, a small damage potion, a small souls potion, and a small power potion ADMINABUSE - a super power, a big damage potion, a big souls potion, a small damage potion, a small souls potion, and a small power potion

- a super power, a big damage potion, a big souls potion, a small damage potion, a small souls potion, and a small power potion UPDATE26 - a super power, a big damage potion, a big souls potion, 15 flame thorn, 15 sunroot, and 15 mystic aconite

- a super power, a big damage potion, a big souls potion, 15 flame thorn, 15 sunroot, and 15 mystic aconite SMALLFIX - a Halloween power potion, a Halloween souls potion, a Halloween damage potion, and 25 coins

- a Halloween power potion, a Halloween souls potion, a Halloween damage potion, and 25 coins UPDATE25 - a super power, a big damage potion, a big souls potion, 15 flame thorn, 15 sunroot, and 15 mystic aconite

- a super power, a big damage potion, a big souls potion, 15 flame thorn, 15 sunroot, and 15 mystic aconite HALLOWEEN - four Halloween power potions, four Halloween souls potions, and four Halloween damage potions

How do I redeem Anime Evolution codes?

Redeeming codes in Anime Evolution is luckily super simple - just follow the steps outlined below:

Launch Anime Evolution on Roblox

Hit the red shopping card labelled 'shop'

Press 'codes' and enter your code in the box

Hit claim, and see what you've redeemed

If your codes aren't working, there are a few things you can check. Firstly, make sure you copy the code exactly as it appears above, with all the right capital letters. Sometimes people end up accidentally adding a space before or after codes, which is particularly common when you paste them in, so delete any of those you see. If neither of these things helps, the code may have expired. We update this page often to make sure you're getting the freshest stuff, though, so come back again soon.

How do I get more Anime Evolution codes?

It's a little tricky to get more Anime Evolution codes, as there is no set drop schedule. However, as you can see, codes often drop in and around IRL holiday periods, or game-related milestones such as updates or specific like milestones. If you want to hunt down codes yourself, we suggest checking out the developer's Twitter/X page for all the latest, or you could hunt around in the Discord server. Also, while there are some codes posted in the game's description, not every code is there.

We know it can be a massive pain trying to collect all working codes in one place, though, which is why we've done it for you! Check back in with us for the latest codes, as we update this page frequently.

Is there an Anime Evolution Discord server?

There is an Anime Evolution Discord server, and you can join it here to chat with other players and get updates straight from the developer of the game, including sneak peeks of content, exclusive announcements, and more.

That's all the Anime Evolution codes we have for you - go out and smash your enemies with ease.