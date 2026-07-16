Anime Expeditions codes July 2026

While we enjoy pretty much any anime game you put in front of us, there's something special about experiences that bring your favorite franchises together in dream collaborations, and we're sure you agree. Mind you, getting the best characters can be hard work, which is why you need all the Anime Expeditions codes you can get.

Beyond featuring some of our favorite heroes and some awesome abilities, we like that there are numerous expeditions to embark on, along with various game modes, so there's always something interesting to do. It's worth noting that as the game is in early access, we haven't been able to verify the below codes ourselves, but we will as soon as it launches.

Here are all the new Anime Expeditions codes:

RELEASE - 2.5k gems and 30 crystals

- 2.5k gems and 30 crystals EA - 2.5k gems and 20 crystals

- 2.5k gems and 20 crystals EA+ - 2.5k gems and 30 crystals

Remember, you can get even more freebies if you stop by our Roblox codes page.

How do I redeem Anime Expeditions codes?

To redeem Anime Expeditions codes, follow these steps:

Launch Anime Expeditions on Roblox

Tap the button with three dots

Select redeem codes

Enter your code

Hit redeem

Enjoy your freebie!

What are Anime Expeditions codes?

Anime Expeditions codes are a great way to get gems and crystals, both of which are vital if you want to get new units and upgrade them. Though there's no clear pattern for when to expect new codes, many Roblox developers hand them out to celebrate updates, milestones, and events, so make sure you bookmark this page and check in when you can.

Is there an Anime Expeditions Discord?

Joining the Anime Expeditions Discord server is a good idea, and not just because you get to learn about the latest news and updates, but because you also get to meet many other anime fans.

How do I get more Anime Expeditions codes?

We often search for new Anime Expeditions codes, making us an excellent place to visit if you want to grab a freebie. However, if you prefer to do things for yourself, try the Discord server and the game's social media channels.

Now you know all the new Anime Expeditions codes. Make sure you check back again soon for more.