Anime Expeditions codes July 2026

Redeem these new Anime Expeditions codes to get the free gems and crystals you need to upgrade your favorite characters.

Anime Expeditions codes: close up of a person wearing white
Kayleigh Partleton Avatar

Updated:

Roblox 
Google Preferred Source Button

While we enjoy pretty much any anime game you put in front of us, there's something special about experiences that bring your favorite franchises together in dream collaborations, and we're sure you agree. Mind you, getting the best characters can be hard work, which is why you need all the Anime Expeditions codes you can get.

Beyond featuring some of our favorite heroes and some awesome abilities, we like that there are numerous expeditions to embark on, along with various game modes, so there's always something interesting to do. It's worth noting that as the game is in early access, we haven't been able to verify the below codes ourselves, but we will as soon as it launches.

Here are all the new Anime Expeditions codes:

  • RELEASE - 2.5k gems and 30 crystals
  • EA - 2.5k gems and 20 crystals
  • EA+ - 2.5k gems and 30 crystals

Remember, you can get even more freebies if you stop by our Roblox codes page.

Anime Expeditions codes: a screen showing the game in early access

How do I redeem Anime Expeditions codes?

To redeem Anime Expeditions codes, follow these steps:

  • Launch Anime Expeditions on Roblox
  • Tap the button with three dots
  • Select redeem codes
  • Enter your code
  • Hit redeem
  • Enjoy your freebie!

What are Anime Expeditions codes?

Anime Expeditions codes are a great way to get gems and crystals, both of which are vital if you want to get new units and upgrade them. Though there's no clear pattern for when to expect new codes, many Roblox developers hand them out to celebrate updates, milestones, and events, so make sure you bookmark this page and check in when you can.

Is there an Anime Expeditions Discord?

Joining the Anime Expeditions Discord server is a good idea, and not just because you get to learn about the latest news and updates, but because you also get to meet many other anime fans.

How do I get more Anime Expeditions codes?

We often search for new Anime Expeditions codes, making us an excellent place to visit if you want to grab a freebie. However, if you prefer to do things for yourself, try the Discord server and the game's social media channels.

Now you know all the new Anime Expeditions codes. Make sure you check back again soon for more.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Poppy Playtime, DBD, or FNAF, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox giveaways or testing out the latest OnePlus and the best gaming phones. For more of her words, head to PCGamesN, The Loadout, and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.