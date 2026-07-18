Anime Expeditions tier list July 2026

No one's going to judge you if you need a little help. That's why we've put together an Anime Expeditions tier list - because even the goated players could afford to learn more about the game you got so good at.

Make sure you grab your Anime Expeditions codes so that you can afford to roll for the best units in the game - otherwise, how else will you succeed? Plus, check out Roblox codes in other Roblox games while you're here.

Anime Expeditions tier list

Here is a ranking of the units in the game based on how useful they are, should you roll them, of course. Keep in mind that any tier list is a reflection of the meta, but that you should still use units that you feel comfortable playing with, as this is likely to produce better results than trying to adjust to characters that don't match your playstyle.

Here's our Anime Expeditions tier list:

Tier Units SS 8th Sword, Elf Mage, Puppet, Shadow, String Demon, Toy Maker, True S S Crimson, Cursed Student, Flame Emperor, Lady Giant, Salmon Sorcerer A Ice Queen, Greed, Hollow, Ramen Guy, Scissor, The Hero, Water Princess B Bounty Hunter, Corps Captain, Ice Mage C Curly Brow, Rubber Boy, Stone Alchemist D Carrot, Kid Assassin, Thunder Shinobi, Reishi Archer

How do I roll for Anime Expeditions units?

Luckily, it's easy to roll for new units, and with the help of codes, you should have enough gems to do so. Here's how:

Click 'summon' on the left-hand side of the screen, which takes you to the summon area

Press to open the summon menu

Hit 'summon' and click through the cutscene to find out what you've got!

After that, head to 'units' and equip what you rolled. Enjoy!