Anime Fighting Simulator Endless bosses guide

When you’re ready for a challenge, defeating all the Anime Fighting Simulator Endless bosses awaits you in this fierce Roblox experience.

Anime Fighting Simulator Endless bosses: An image of a Roblox fighter in AFSE.
Sam Comrie Avatar

Published:

Roblox 

We love a good scrap over at Pocket Tactics, in games, of course. Roblox is full of satisfying experiences with combat, and AFS Endless is one of them. Between ranking up and mastering your favorite moves, you'll eventually come to test your mettle. The straightforward way to do that is by fighting your way through all the Anime Fighting Simulator Endless bosses.

These aren't your average NPCs or enemies. Bosses pose a true threat in AFSE, so we recommend checking out our Anime Fighting Simulator Endless codes guide next for some upgrades.

Here's everything you need to know about bosses in Anime Fighting Simulator Endless:

What are Anime Fighting Simulator Endless bosses?

Bosses are tougher enemies that you can fight in Anime Fighting Simulator Endless. Whereas other foes might respawn often or feel easier to defeat, bosses are intended to skill-check you. This means every technique you know or skill you have is put to the test. Bosses usually have more health, stronger attacks, and patterns you can learn. If you pay attention to their moveset, you'll find it easier to predict their incoming strikes.

In AFSE, bosses are introduced at certain points in the game's world on purpose. This represents a shift in difficulty, especially if you're starting to hit some high ranks. Others are merely there for you to battle for fun, rewarding you with additional XP and items. If you want to know about maximizing your build, then our Anime Fighting Simulator Endless classes guide is worth checking out.

Anime Fighting Simulator Endless bosses: An image of a Roblox anime character in AFSE.

How many bosses are in Anime Fighting Simulator Endless?

Right now, there are seven bosses in Anime Fighting Simulator Endless. That may not seem like a lot, but it's enough to keep you on your toes. If you're wondering what those bosses are, here's a list below.

  • Arlong
  • Broly
  • Beast King
  • Demon Fox
  • Hand Demong
  • Kurama
  • Rimuru

How do I unlock more bosses in Anime Fighting Simulator Endless?

If you want to unlock more bosses in AFSE, keep on progressing through the game's world and ranking up. Some bosses are reserved for higher-level players, so you just need to keep playing. 

Are there any secret boss fights in Anime Fighting Simulator Endless?

Yes, there are secret bosses in Anime Fighting Simulator Endless. When you reach the endgame in AFSE, an additional four bosses can be defeated. These enemies are Ryomen Sukuna, Jogo, Hanami, and Mahito. It's worth noting that you need to be quite powerful to fight them. For Hanami and Mahito, you need to be at least level 120. Beyond that, the other secret bosses are for 150+ players.

Sam joined Pocket Tactics in July 2024, following his initial role at The Loadout. You can also find his byline on articles for NME, Inverse, Turtle Beach, and Dexerto. It’s safe to say he’s put his degrees in creative media and journalism to good use. Since becoming a games journalist, Sam has attended industry events such as Gamescom, attended hands-on previews for major triple-A games, and spoken to some of the biggest developers in the world. While he'll happily try anything Roblox throws at him, Sam is an FPS game fiend. Whether that’s securing the Cash Out in The Finals or grinding for camos in Call of Duty, Sam's there. He’s also partial to a Jam Stage boogie in Fortnite on his Asus ROG Ally.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.