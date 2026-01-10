Anime Fighting Simulator Endless bosses guide

We love a good scrap over at Pocket Tactics, in games, of course. Roblox is full of satisfying experiences with combat, and AFS Endless is one of them. Between ranking up and mastering your favorite moves, you'll eventually come to test your mettle. The straightforward way to do that is by fighting your way through all the Anime Fighting Simulator Endless bosses.

These aren't your average NPCs or enemies. Bosses pose a true threat in AFSE, so we recommend checking out our Anime Fighting Simulator Endless codes guide next for some upgrades.

Here's everything you need to know about bosses in Anime Fighting Simulator Endless:

What are Anime Fighting Simulator Endless bosses?

Bosses are tougher enemies that you can fight in Anime Fighting Simulator Endless. Whereas other foes might respawn often or feel easier to defeat, bosses are intended to skill-check you. This means every technique you know or skill you have is put to the test. Bosses usually have more health, stronger attacks, and patterns you can learn. If you pay attention to their moveset, you'll find it easier to predict their incoming strikes.

In AFSE, bosses are introduced at certain points in the game's world on purpose. This represents a shift in difficulty, especially if you're starting to hit some high ranks. Others are merely there for you to battle for fun, rewarding you with additional XP and items. If you want to know about maximizing your build, then our Anime Fighting Simulator Endless classes guide is worth checking out.

How many bosses are in Anime Fighting Simulator Endless?

Right now, there are seven bosses in Anime Fighting Simulator Endless. That may not seem like a lot, but it's enough to keep you on your toes. If you're wondering what those bosses are, here's a list below.

Arlong

Broly

Beast King

Demon Fox

Hand Demong

Kurama

Rimuru

How do I unlock more bosses in Anime Fighting Simulator Endless?

If you want to unlock more bosses in AFSE, keep on progressing through the game's world and ranking up. Some bosses are reserved for higher-level players, so you just need to keep playing.

Are there any secret boss fights in Anime Fighting Simulator Endless?

Yes, there are secret bosses in Anime Fighting Simulator Endless. When you reach the endgame in AFSE, an additional four bosses can be defeated. These enemies are Ryomen Sukuna, Jogo, Hanami, and Mahito. It's worth noting that you need to be quite powerful to fight them. For Hanami and Mahito, you need to be at least level 120. Beyond that, the other secret bosses are for 150+ players.