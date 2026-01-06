Every Anime Fighting Simulator Endless champion

So, you have a couple of Anime Fighting Simulator Endless champions, but you might be wondering who else you can get from the randomized gacha. Our guide lists every champion you can find and use in the Roblox game, along with their individual skills, and the chance you have at getting each one.

You can use the new Anime Fighting Simulator Endless codes to get plenty of chikara to use on pulling characters. If you're wondering which to keep by your side, you can check out our Anime Fighting Simulator Endless tier list here.

All Anime Fighting Simulator Endless champions

Here are all the champions you can pull in the game, and what their skills are:

Champion Skill Drop rate Sunji Auto trains equal to 40% of your agility multiplier every four seconds, and buffs punch damage by 40% 13.46% Levee Auto trains equal to 30% of your sword multiplier every four seconds 12.39% Keela Auto trains equal to 45% of your speed multiplier every four seconds, and reduces incoming strength damage by 10% 11.75% Sarka Auto trains equal to 20% of your chakra multiplier every four seconds, and heals equal to 3% of your health every five seconds 9.61% Pilcol Auto trains equal to 20% of your durability and strength multiplier 8.54% Toju Auto trains equal to 35% of your strength and durability multiplier every four seconds 6.41% Canakey Auto trains equal to 30% of your strength multiplier every four seconds, buffs kagune damage by 15%, and reduces incoming kagune damage by 20% 5.12% Loofi Auto trains equal to 40% of your agility and 35% of your strength multiplier every four seconds. Buffs your fruit damage by 25% and reduces incoming fruit damage by 20% 4.7% Asto Auto trains equal to 45% of your sword multiplier every four seconds. Buffs grimoire damage by 25% and reduces incoming grimoire damage by 20%. Also buffs sword damage by 20% 4.48% Junwon Auto trains equal to 40% of your strength multiplier every four seconds. Buffs quark damage by 25%, and reduces incoming quark damage by 20% 4.06% Tojaro Auto trains equal to 45% of your durability multiplier every four seconds. Buffs stand damage by 20% and reduces incoming stand damage by 25% 3.84% Juyari Auto trains equal to 50% of your chakra multiplier every four seconds. Reduces incoming chakra damage by 25% 3.41% Narnto Auto trains equal to 55% of your chakra multiplier every four seconds. Buffs your chakra damage by 20%, and reduces incoming chakra damage by 30% 3.2% Vetega Auto trains equal to 50% of your strength multiplier every four seconds. Reduces incoming strength damage by 30% and buffs all outgoing damage by 1.6% when HP is below 30% 2.76% Boras Auto trains equal to 30% of your chakra multiplier and 50% of your strength and durability multiplier every four seconds. Reduces incoming damage by 30% and buffs outgoing damage by 20% 0.68% Igicho Auto trains equal to 30% of your strength, 75% of your sword, and 50% of your durability multipliers every four seconds. Reduces all incoming damage by 10% and buffs outgoing damage by 40% 0.56% Remgonuk Auto trains equal to 30% of your chakra and 70% of your sword multipliers every four seconds. Reduces incoming chakra damage by 40% and buffs outgoing damage by 30% 0.42% Sasoke Every kill multiplies damage by 80% for 20 seconds. Auto trains equal to 80% of your chakra damage, reduces incoming damage by 25%, and buffs outgoing damage by 50% 0.31% Itachu When you reach 10% of your health, you become immune to all attacks for eight seconds. Auto trains equal to 80% of your chakra, 20% of your strength, and 20% of your durability multipliers. Reduces incoming damage by 25% and buffs outgoing damage by 50% 0.19% Bright Yagami Auto trains equal to 100% of your chakra multiplier. Reduces incoming damage by 50% and buffs outgoing damage by 50%. Increases your chikara by 1.5% per minute 0.03% Saytamu Serious Auto trains equal to 150% of your strength and 150% of your durability. Reduces incoming damage by 50% and buffs outgoing damage by 100%. Increases your chikara by 1.5% per minute, and increases yen by 1.25% per minute 0.005%

How do I get more champions in Anime Fighting Simulator Endless?

As you begin the game, you may notice that you start with no champions at all. You can get more (and more, and more) by pulling them from the gacha machine in the main lobby. It's round and white with a red button on it. Simply approach it and choose either a single or multiple pulls.

Each pull costs a certain amount of chikara - your in-game currency that you can get from codes. The character you get is random, but will be one of the above. There don't appear to be counters or pity rates, so it's completely up to chance as to who you get.