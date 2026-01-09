Anime Fighting Simulator Endless classes

There are plenty of Anime Fighting Simulator Endless classes to choose from, so here’s our guide to help you narrow down your choice.

Anime Fighting Simulator Endless classes - a character wearing black in the game's outdoor area
Roblox 

No matter which of the Anime Fighting Simulator Endless classes you choose, it'll get you some yen as you spend time in the game. AFS Endless currently has more than 20 classes with higher rewards as they rank up, but they will require you to have more stats and money.

Make sure to use all of the new Anime Fighting Simulator Endless codes to get some extra yen - you'll need it to afford the classes. You can also check out our Anime Fighting Simulator Endless tier list to see how everything in the game ranks up.

All Anime Fighting Simulator Endless classes

There are 27 classes in AFSE, ranked in order of how much yen they can earn you per minute in the game:

Rank Class Yen per minute
One Fighter 5
Two Shinobi 10
Three Pirate 25
Four Ghoul 50
Five Hero 100
Six Reaper 500
Seven Saiyan 1k
Eight Sin 1.5k
Nine Magi 10k
Ten Akuma 45k
11 Yonko 100k
12 Gorosei 250k
13 Overlord 750k
14 Hokage 4.5m
15 Kaioshin 15m
16 Sage 100m
17 Espada 1b
18 Shinigami 7.5b
19 Hashira 25b
20 Hakaishin 150b
21 Otsutsuki 450b
22 Pirate King TBC
23 Kishin TBC
24 Angel TBC
25 Demon King TBC
26 Ultra Instinct TBC
27 Upper Moon TBC

Anime Fighting Simulator Endless classes - a character talking to the NPC in the game's lobby

How do I unlock new classes in Anime Fighting Simulator Endless?

Each class requires you to have a certain amount of power before you can unlock it, along with some specific stats. You also need to pay a hefty amount of yen. The requirements grow as the rank of the class increases.

To get a new class in AFS Endless, head to the lobby building and speak to the NPC called Wukong (Class Shop) on the ground floor. Here, you can see the full list of what's available to you and choose which to unlock. You can't see any stats of future classes until you're able to unlock them.

What are classes in Anime Fighting Simulator Endless?

Classes are an extra addition to your portfolio on top of AFSE champions and your chosen weapon, which can increase the amount of yen you earn. The higher the rank of the class you choose, the more yen you will earn. For instance, the early-level Shinobi class increases your earned yen to ten per minute, whereas the Hakaishin (rank 20) class earns 150 billion per minute.

