No matter which of the Anime Fighting Simulator Endless classes you choose, it'll get you some yen as you spend time in the game. AFS Endless currently has more than 20 classes with higher rewards as they rank up, but they will require you to have more stats and money.

Make sure to use all of the new Anime Fighting Simulator Endless codes to get some extra yen - you'll need it to afford the classes. You can also check out our Anime Fighting Simulator Endless tier list to see how everything in the game ranks up.

All Anime Fighting Simulator Endless classes

There are 27 classes in AFSE, ranked in order of how much yen they can earn you per minute in the game:

Rank Class Yen per minute One Fighter 5 Two Shinobi 10 Three Pirate 25 Four Ghoul 50 Five Hero 100 Six Reaper 500 Seven Saiyan 1k Eight Sin 1.5k Nine Magi 10k Ten Akuma 45k 11 Yonko 100k 12 Gorosei 250k 13 Overlord 750k 14 Hokage 4.5m 15 Kaioshin 15m 16 Sage 100m 17 Espada 1b 18 Shinigami 7.5b 19 Hashira 25b 20 Hakaishin 150b 21 Otsutsuki 450b 22 Pirate King TBC 23 Kishin TBC 24 Angel TBC 25 Demon King TBC 26 Ultra Instinct TBC 27 Upper Moon TBC

How do I unlock new classes in Anime Fighting Simulator Endless?

Each class requires you to have a certain amount of power before you can unlock it, along with some specific stats. You also need to pay a hefty amount of yen. The requirements grow as the rank of the class increases.

To get a new class in AFS Endless, head to the lobby building and speak to the NPC called Wukong (Class Shop) on the ground floor. Here, you can see the full list of what's available to you and choose which to unlock. You can't see any stats of future classes until you're able to unlock them.

What are classes in Anime Fighting Simulator Endless?

Classes are an extra addition to your portfolio on top of AFSE champions and your chosen weapon, which can increase the amount of yen you earn. The higher the rank of the class you choose, the more yen you will earn. For instance, the early-level Shinobi class increases your earned yen to ten per minute, whereas the Hakaishin (rank 20) class earns 150 billion per minute.