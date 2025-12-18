Anime Fighting Simulator Endless codes December 2025

If you enjoy the original AFS, then you likely want to get your hands on all of the Anime Fighting Simulator Endless codes that you can. They're a great way to speed up the leveling process, so you can become as powerful as possible that bit quicker.

One of our favorite things about this game is that it fully embraces everything that makes the original special, while adding a whole heap of new content, including new gacha mechanics, leveling types, a heap of NPCs, and much more. It's certainly worth a try for fans of Anime Fighting Simulator.

Here are all of the new Anime Fighting Simulator Endless codes:

Puzzle Code - 50k chikara (new!)

- 50k chikara (new!) 10kLikes - 50k chikara

- 50k chikara ChristmasDelay - 5k yen

- 5k yen 1MVisits - 50k chikara

- 50k chikara ChristmasTime - one-day boost

- one-day boost Gullible67 - one yen

- one yen 100kVisits - one-day boost

- one-day boost 5kLikes - 50k chikara

- 50k chikara 2kLikes - 50k yen

- 50k yen 1kLikes - 50k chikara

- 50k chikara 10kVisits - 5k yen

- 5k yen 1WeekAnniversary - 75k chikara

- 75k chikara MobsUpdate - 75k chikara

- 75k chikara 1000Members - one-day boost

- one-day boost 400CCU - one-day boost

- one-day boost FreeChikara3 - 10k chikara

- 10k chikara FreeChikara2 - 10k chikara

- 10k chikara FreeChikara - 5k chikara

- 5k chikara YenCode - 1k yen

- 1k yen 100CCU - one-day boost

- one-day boost 100Favs - 75k chikara

- 75k chikara 50Likes - one-hour boost

How do I redeem Anime Fighting Simulator Endless codes?

To redeem Anime Fighting Simulator Endless codes, you just need to follow these steps:

Launch Anime Fighting Simulator Endless

Hit the Discord button

Enter your code

Press enter

Enjoy your freebie!

What are Anime Fighting Simulator Endless codes?

Anime Fighting Simulator Endless codes are one of the best ways to get extra chikara, yen, and boosts, all of which can help you grow stronger. Updates and milestones appear to be when the developer, AFS: Endless, releases new codes, so it's best to bookmark this page and check in periodically to avoid missing out on anything. You can also give the game a like to speed up your next freebie.

Is there an Anime Fighting Simulator Endless Discord?

Yes, there is an official AFS: Endless Discord server, and you can join here to learn about the latest news and announcements regarding the game. You also get to meet a bunch of other players, and the chances are they also enjoy anime to be playing this game, giving you more pals to talk about your favorite franchises with.

How do I get more Anime Fighting Simulator Endless codes?

Staying up to date with the game's social media channels, the Discord server, and the AFS: Endless Roblox group are the best ways to get new Anime Fighting Simulator Endless codes. However, this involves looking through a lot of messages, which stops you from playing the game for prolonged periods. So, it's actually best to check in with us, as we're always looking for fresh freebies, putting them all in one handy place for you.

Expired codes:

1kVisits

SorryForBugsLol

10Likes

10Favs

BugFixes1

LASTFIX

Update1Point1

We check for new Anime Fighting Simulator Endless codes all the time, so stop by again tomorrow to make sure you don't miss out on anything.