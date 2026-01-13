Anime Fighting Simulator Endless fruit guide

If you want to kick some butt and enjoy the combat to the fullest, you need to find the right Anime Fighting Simulator fruit for you, which is why we're here. We can tell you every fruit that's currently in the game, as well as the various methods that are available to unlock new fruits.

Here's everything you need to know about Anime Fighting Simulator Endless fruits:

What are Anime Fighting Simulator Endless Fruits?

Just like in the anime One Piece, the fruits in Anime Fighting Simulator Endless give you unique abilities that you can use in combat. Some have a focus on strength, others hone in on elements, and a few are all about transformation. If you enjoy One Piece, you'll recognize some of the fruits, with the Rubber one, for example, being Luffy's.

All Anime Fighting Simulator Endless fruits

Below is a list of the fruits that appear in-game, though one of them is no longer available.

Rubber

Explosion

Light

Thunder

Dark

Quake

Ice

Buddha

Snakeman

Magma

Smoke

Mythical Koi

King

Phoenix

Mochi (removed)

How do I get more Anime Fighting Simulator Endless fruits?

There are numerous ways to get new fruits, the first of which is to search the Anime Fighting Simulator Endless map - our best bit of advice for this method is to make sure you're in a low-population server, as you'll have a better chance of being the person to snag the fruit that spawns. It's also worth noting that the fruits glow, so if you see something sparkling in the distance, make sure you head towards it.

The second way to get new fruits is to work your way through the fighting pass. There are both free and premium options, but if you go for the free pass, the rarer fruits appear at much higher tiers. You can work your way up the ladder by completing things such as daily quests.

The tournament shop is your third option. It's in the Tournament Dimension, and it requires you to spend competitive points. You can get this currency by competing in PvP, be it in battle royales, one-on-one fights, king of the hill, or juggernaut.

Your fourth and final option to get new fruits is to purchase the fruit notifier. It immediately informs you when a fruit spawns on the map and tells you exactly where to go, which is incredibly handy. However, it costs you 2.5k Robux, which is the equivalent of $25, so it's costly.

What is the best Anime Fighting Simulator Endless fruit?

If you ask us, there are two clear winners: the first is the Thunder fruit, which is excellent for farming, as its abilities offer power AoE attacks along with multiple hits and a boost to damage and speed, helping you grow as strong as possible. The second is the Buddha fruit, a fantastic option against bosses, thanks to the huge increase you get in your size and power upon transforming.