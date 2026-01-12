Anime Fighting Simulator Endless map guide

It doesn't matter what game it is, I love to farm XP. RuneScape taught me how to do this from a young age, and the rules still apply if you're playing AFSE. There's a big world in this Roblox title, so we're here to help you learn the ins and outs of the Anime Fighting Simulator Endless map.

Beyond the spawn area, there are places to train your skills, fight other players, and even grind some gacha goodness. If you're not sure what islands are worth going to, then that's okay. Grab some Anime Fighting Simulator Endless codes, and let's get you sorted.

Here's everything you need to know about the map in Anime Fighting Simulator Endless:

All Anime Fighting Simulator Endless islands and major locations

There are currently nine islands in Anime Fighting Simulator Endless. Alongside these islands, there are other major locations you can visit in your travels. Here's a quick rundown of each place you can go to in-game.

Starter Island

This is where all AFSE players begin their journeys. You'll start to earn the first of the Anime Fighting Simulator Endless weapons here, as well as meet various NPCs. The Starter Island also contains the Ramen Shop, Pirate Ship, and places to refine your skills: the Chakra Tree, Dummy Training, and Treadmills.

Gym Island

When you start to rank up, the Gym Island is your next port of call. You can interact with the Ghoul NPC here, as well as use the Sakura Chakra Tree, Gym Building, and Library to refine your abilities. This island also introduces the Hero Leveling Gacha aspect to players.

Beach and Meteor Island

For high-level players, the Beach and Meteor Island are where training gets real. The Beach, Meteor Boulder, Excalibur, Paw Training, Temple, and Truth Waterfall are all in this area. Of course, you'll need to rank up a fair bit before you can maximize your potential here.

Frozen Island

There isn't too much to see in the Frozen Island area, but you can boost your skills through Igloo Training and the Kunai Grounds.

Desert Island

Out of all the places in AFSE, the Desert Island is quite boring. You can find the Desert Training area here, but that's about it.

Volcano Island

If you need more Anime Fighting Simulator Endless fruit, the Volcano Island is a good place to visit. You'll also find the Volcano Training and Black Flames areas here, too.

Lookout Island

Lookout Island is a fun little POI in AFSE, and it also introduces the Seiyan Leveling Gacha to players. Aside from that, there's the Chamber Teleporter for quick travel, and two training areas: Lookout Training and Time Chamber Access.

Skull Island

No, you won't see King Kong or other monsters here. You can do some Skull Training, though.

Floating Islands

This area takes you to the skies, with some awesome Floating Islands cascading over the lands. There's not too much here, but it looks great.

What are the Anime Fighting Simulator Endless gacha locations?

In AFSE, gacha locations let you train faster, making you more powerful in the process. There are several places you can access to do this, and if you're not sure where they are, don't worry. Here are all the gacha locations in Anime Fighting Simulator Endless right now:

Beginner Gacha (Treadmill Zone on the Starter Island)

Champions Gacha (next to Chakra Tree)

Meteor Zone Gacha (at the Meteor landmark)

Underground Nine Tails (near the waterfall)

Gym Gacha (next to the Gym Building)

Hero Leveling Gacha (outside the Gym Building)

Seiyan Leveling Gacha (at Lookout Island or the Floating Islands)

Nichiyin Leveling Gacha (on the hill next to the Arena)

Jujutsu Leveling Gacha (at the Ramen Shop)

Solo Leveling Gacha (behind the Treadmills area)

What are the different Anime Fighting Simulator Endless training areas?

You can train four separate aspects in AFSE, which are Chakra, Durability, Strength, and Speed. If you want to, you can use specific training areas to increase these skills. However, you may need to travel around to higher-level areas for some of them.

Strength training - Arena, Beach, Dummy, Excalibur, Floating Island, Gym, Lookout Island, Meteor, and Skull Island

Durability training - Black Flames, Desert Island, Ingloo, Paw, Pirate Ship, Planet, Time Chamber, and Volcano

Chakra training - Chakra Tree, Fox Statue, Library, Sage Platform, Sakura Chakra Tree, Temple, and Truth Waterfall

Speed training - Kunai Grounds, Pod Teleporter, and Treadmill

Don't forget to use our Anime Fighting Simulator Endless classes guide to see how you can make your character even stronger.