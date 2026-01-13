Anime Fighting Simulator Endless quests are an essential part of improving your skillset in the game. Completing requests from NPCs scattered across the map can earn you yen, chikara, and even new weapons, so make sure to take them on when you come across them.

Of course, quests aren't the only way to refill your wallet. Use our Anime Fighting Simulator Endless codes to grab some extra yen, chikara, and stat boosts for free before you jump in once more to take on the map's hardest bosses.

All Anime Fighting Simulator Endless quests

To help you get used to the mechanics of the game, there are a bunch of Anime Fighting Simulator Endless quests that you can take on. These range in difficulty from powering up basic skills to taking on tough boss opponents and other players for awesome rewards.

Here are all the Anime Fighting Simulator Endless quests:

Quest name Requirements NPC Reward Defeat Boss Diavolo Defeat Boss Diavolo Giovanni Stand Arrow Defeat five thugs Defeat five thugs Boom 100 yen and 50 XP Defeat five sword trainees Defeat five sword trainees Sword Master Unlock the katana Defeat Inferno Defeat Inferno Revoker Flame Magic Defeat Nomu boss Defeat Nomu boss All Might One For All quirk Defeat ten thugs Defeat ten thugs Boom 250 yen and 100 XP Do 50 push-ups Do 50 push-ups Durability Master Unlock Body Training First Fight Defeat ten players Reindeer 1k yen and 2k chikara First Growth Gain 1k physical strength, durability, and chakra Reindeer 1k yen and 1k chakra King's Aura Gain 1k durability Boom 150 yen and Kings Aura Power Meditate for two minutes Meditate for two minutes Chakra Master Unlock Chakra Charge Roaring Wind Gain 1k chakra Boom 150 yen and Spiral Sphere Power Run 500m Run 500m Speed Trainer Unlock Sprint Skill Taking Flight Gain 10k chakra and 10k agility Boom 500 yen and Flight Power Titan Slayer Gain 1k sword skill Boom 150 yen, Fighting Slash Power, and Titan Slayer Sword Walking on Water Gain 1k speed and 1k agility Boom 40 yen and Water Running Power Warmup Growth Gain 1k physical strength, durability, and sword skill Kitiro 5k yen and a 30-minute boost Win five PvP matches Win five PvP matches Ghoul Kaneki (Ghoul class)

How do I view my Anime Fighting Simulator Endless quests?

Viewing your active AFSE quests is simple. All you have to do is:

Tap the three dots button on the left side of the screen

Click Quests

View your active quests, who gave you them, and how much progress you have left

The game also gives you a handy pop-up whenever you complete a quest, so you know to go and turn it in to the right NPC.