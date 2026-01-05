Anime Fighting Simulator Endless tier list January 2026

Our Anime Fighting Simulator Endless tier list ranks all of the available champions you can pull from the game’s gacha system.

Whether you love Luffy or stan Sasuke, you should take a look at our Anime Fighting Simulator Endless tier list to see which champions are the best in the game. They're all based on real anime characters from series like One Piece, Death Note, and Naruto - but which ones come out on top?

If you need some AFS Endless items, you can check our Anime Fighting Simulator Endless codes page for some freebies, giving you chikara to pull for characters, yen, and more.

Anime Fighting Simulator Endless champion tier list

You can get plenty of characters in AFSE, so we've ranked them based on how beneficial they are to your performance:

Rank AFS Endless champion
S+ Itachi, Bright Yagami, Saytamu Serious
S Boras, Igicho, Remgonuk, Sasoke
A Canakey, Asto, Junwon, Tojaro, Juyari
B Pilcol, Toji, Loofi, Narnto, Vetega
C Sunji, Levee, Keela, Sarka

Anime Fighting Simulator Endless tier list - characters you can get in the game through the gacha mechanics

How do I get more Anime Fighting Simulator Endless champions?

To get AFSE champions, you need to pull them from the in-game banner mechanic. You can see all of the options on the back wall of the room where you first spawn in.

Here's how you can get more characters:

  • Head to the game's lobby
  • Approach the 'Acquire Champion' statue - it's white with a big red button on it
  • Click it and choose a single or multiple pull
  • Wait for the animation to finish
  • There you go - a new character!

You can have up to four champions in your inventory at any time. There's an expansion option, but this costs Robux. Any champions you don't want, you can sell - then fill your pockets back up with someone better.

