Anime Fighting Simulator Endless weapons guide

As well as champions and stands, Anime Fighting Simulator Endless weapons are an important part of any strong build. Upgrading your flimsy wooden katana to something more sturdy is essential if you want to beat some of the toughest bosses in the game.

Getting new weapons requires a lot of grinding, but the rewards from our Anime Fighting Simulator Endless codes make that process much easier, so take a look at our guide and grab yourself some free boosts, chikara, and yen.

All Anime Fighting Simulator Endless weapons

Unlike other anime titles, AFSE's weapon pool purely consists of swords and other similar bladed weapons. There are currently 17 swords in the game, and you can find them all listed below.

Here are all of the Anime Fighting Simulator Endless weapons:

Brave Sword

Dagger of Wrath

Dark Blade

Demon Sword

Gods Axe

Excalibur

Impact Spear

Katana

Red Pirate's Sword

Scissor Blade

Soul Cutter

Sword of The Mist

Titan Slayer

Triple-Bladed Scythe

True Strike

Wooden Katana

Zaki Blade

How do I get more Anime Fighting Simulator Endless weapons?

Like almost everything in AFSE, you get more weapons by grinding your skills and leveling up. You unlock the first sword upgrade from Boom by training all of your stats, showing you how to continue getting better weapons down the line.