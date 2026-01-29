Anime Final Quest gear guide

If you want to become as powerful as possible, you need to pick up an Anime Final Quest gear. Don't worry if you're not overly familiar with the gameplay mechanic, as we're here to not only tell you what they are, but how to get them, along with a suggestion on the best one to use.

While we're happy to tell you all about gears, we can offer further help with our Anime Final Quest codes list, which is full of valuable freebies that can help you on your adventure. Even the most independent people need a helping hand sometimes.

What is an Anime Final Quest gear?

Gears are supplementary abilities that can help you on your adventure. Some are all about combat, helping you to inflict a lot of damage, while others can give you an advantage in other ways, be it through healing or slowing down time.

Here are all the Anime Final Quest gears:

Blood Hammer

Coyote Pistol

Heal

Time Stop

What is the best Anime Final Quest gear?

Due to its high damage output, we consider the Coyote Pistol to be the best gear you can get - it can help you out against some very tough opponents, though you can see where they all rank in our Anime Final Quest tier list. While you're there, you can also learn which weapons are worth your time.

How do I get Anime Final Quest gear?

Getting new gear is very simple; you just need to access the gears menu, which you can either do by pressing the 'M' key or heading to the gears area in the main lobby. When in the menu, you can roll for gears. It does require currency, which you can get through playing the game and clearing dungeons. You can also get some free spins with our aforementioned code guide, so make sure you check it out.

It's worth noting that rolling for a new gear will cause you to lose the gear you currently have, so be sure you want something else before committing. However, you can upgrade your gear slots to two for 75k cash.