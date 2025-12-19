Anime Final Quest tier list January 2026

Welcome to our Anime Final Quest tier list, which ranks all of the available weapons and gear options that you can get in the Roblox game. Making sure you get a usable and strong weapon is key, so that you can improve your performance. Remember that some of them may be more to your taste than others.

If you need some more spins, make sure to redeem the new Anime Final Quest codes from our guide for plenty of items in the game.

Anime Final Quest weapon tier list

Here are all of the weapons in the game, ranked from S- to C-tier. Note that the Aggris Sword does cost Robux to buy, but if you can pay for it, it is the best.

Rank Character S King of Curses, Aggris Sword A One-Eyed Reaper, Umbrella B Hawk Eye C King Ripper

Anime Final Quest gear tier list

Rank Character S Time Stop A Coyote Pistol B Blood Hammer, Heal

How do I get weapons and gear in Anime Final Quest?

To get yourself a shiny new weapon, head to the main lobby screen in Anime Final Quest and hit the 'Weapon' button. Here, you can use spins to get a fresh option. As for getting gear, it's the same process, except you click the 'Gear' option.

Some of the gear choices do look like weapons, whereas others are things like a green cross for the health bonus.