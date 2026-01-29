Welcome to our Anime Final Quest wiki, where we provide information and answers to many of your questions related to the Roblox game. If you need a hand working out which weapon you want, or if you're looking for dedicated social media accounts, we can help.

We suggest you check out our Anime Final Quest tier list, which ranks all the weapons and gear in the game, and also grab the new Anime Final Quest codes for ore, spins, runes, gold, and more.

Is there an Anime Final Quest Discord?

Yes, there's an Anime Final Quest Discord server dedicated to the game. You can access the invite here. In the server, you can contact devs and other players to get assistance or to just talk about the game.

There's also an X (Twitter) account for the game, but it's not updated too frequently. You can find it here.

Is there an Anime Final Quest group on Roblox?

There's an Anime Final Quest group, which you need to join if you want to redeem codes in the game. You can find it here, or by clicking the link on the Roblox game's page, where it says 'By Anime Final Quest'.

Which Anime Final Quest weapons can I get?

You can see a full list of the available Anime Final Quest weapons in our guide. They come in different rarities (rare, epic, legendary, and mythic) and have designs including bows and arrows or katana swords.

What Anime Final Quest gear is there?

To go along with your weapons, you can also get Anime Final Quest gear. We have every option listed in our guide and how to get it, so you can choose which items you want to aim for. There aren't that many options, but what you can get will enhance the abilities you already have in the game.