Anime Finals codes September 2026

You already know how brutal it can be to take to the battlefield in this Roblox game, so do yourself a favor and use these Anime Finals codes to give yourself an advantage. In an experience where you go head-to-head with other players, you need all the help you can get, because you know they are also looking to get ahead by any means necessary.

Luckily, beyond codes, there are heaps of abilities to master, along with unique character kits and weapons so that you can get the best loadout for you. We love a game that caters to different playstyles, especially when it lets us be as chaotic as possible.

Here are all the new Anime Finals codes:

RELEASE - five lucky spin tickets and 100 gems

- five lucky spin tickets and 100 gems ANIMEFINALS - finisher cases, two tracer packs, and charm cases

- finisher cases, two tracer packs, and charm cases LIKEANDJOINGROUP - flair and wrap packs

- flair and wrap packs INEEDAMOVIE - skin cases

Go and check out our Roblox codes page to get even more freebies.

How do I redeem Anime Finals codes?

Here's how to redeem your Anime Finals codes:

Launch Anime Finals on Roblox

Complete or skip the tutorial

Tap the shop button

Select the codes tab

Enter your code

Hit redeem

Accept the prompt

Enjoy your freebie!

What are Anime Finals codes?

These codes offer a great way to get packs and cases that give you fresh skins and finishers, so you can beat the competition in style. Most Roblox developers release new codes to celebrate updates, milestones, and events, so it's best to bookmark this page and check in periodically to avoid missing out whenever some goodies drop.

Is there an Anime Finals Discord?

If you're after some teammates to enter the arena with, you should join the official Anime Finals Discord server, as it's full of other players who are ready to do battle. Beyond that, you can also learn about the latest news and updates straight from the developers.

How do I get more Anime Finals codes?

While tracking down new codes is simple in theory - check the game's Discord and social media - it's also very time-consuming. More often than not, you need to search through a lot of posts and messages to find what you want, which eats into your precious videogame time. As such, it's better to let us do the heavy lifting and check in here whenever you want a freebie.

That's all of the new Anime Finals codes. Check back again soon to avoid missing out when more drop.