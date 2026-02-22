Anime Ghosts codes February 2026

Use our handy Anime Ghosts codes to help you on your quest to upgrade your power without spending a dime. These codes unlock helpful resources like potions, gems, and more to make the experience even easier.

We look for new Anime Ghosts codes regularly, so be sure to bookmark this page and come back soon for more freebies.

Here are all the new Anime Ghosts codes:

SHUTDOWN - resets all cooldowns and one of each tier two potion (new!)

5KLIKES - 50 gems and one of each tier two potion (new!)

RELEASE - one of each tier two potion

How do I redeem Anime Ghosts codes?

Redeeming Anime Ghosts codes is simple. All you need to do is:

Open Anime Ghosts on Roblox

Tap the Shop button

Click the ticket icon in the top bar

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem

Enjoy your freebies

What are Anime Ghosts codes?

Anime Ghosts codes are special passwords that unlock in-game freebies like potions, gems, and even cooldown effects. These codes tend to appear when the game reaches certain milestones or gets a major update.

Is there an Anime Ghosts Discord server?

Yes, there is an Anime Ghosts Discord server. You can join the server by clicking here to get the latest game news, enter giveaways, and report bugs.

How do I get more Anime Ghosts codes?

The best way to get more Anime Ghosts codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. We keep this page updated with all the latest codes, so you'll never need to look anywhere else. If you fancy hunting for some codes yourself, try the game's Discord server or Roblox group.

