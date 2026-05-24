Are there any Anime League codes?

If you're looking for Anime League codes, you're in the same boat as us. This explosive anime FPS is a fantastic combination of winning Roblox genres, but it's missing the one thing that we all love about the platform - free stuff.

We're keen for developer MATS to add Anime League codes to the game, so bookmark this page to stay up to date on whether or not we'll get some extra goodies in the future.

Are there any new Anime League codes?

There are currently no Anime League codes available. The game doesn't have a code system yet, but that doesn't mean one won't appear in the future!

While we wait for Anime League to fork over some Roblox codes, check out our favorite Roblox games for a good time.

How do I redeem Anime League codes?

There is no way to redeem codes in Anime League. We're hoping that this changes in the future, though, as the developer sees the demand for freebies or wants to reward the community. A code box will likely appear in the Shop or Settings menus.

Is there an Anime League Discord server?

Yes, there is an Anime League Discord server. You can join the server by clicking here to read the latest announcements, check out the FAQ, and share your content creations.

How do I get more coins and shards in Anime League?

While there isn't a code system in the game, there are other ways to earn coins and shards for free. You can claim them from daily login rewards, and grab some extra pocket money by completing quests. The game's description also says that a coin reward will drop when it reaches 10k likes, so get sharing.