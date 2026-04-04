Anime Leveling codes April 2026

Use our Anime Leveling codes to grow as a fighter in this shonen mash-up game, featuring characters and mechanics from beloved series like Dragon Ball Z and Demon Slayer. These codes make rolling new units, taking down enemies, and buying boosts as easy as pie, all without spending a dime.

We look for new Anime Leveling codes regularly, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back often for the latest drops.

Here are all the new Anime Leveling codes:

Part 3 - one energy potion, one drop potion, and 100 gems (new!)

2k CCU - one super energy potion, one super luck potion, and 100 gems (new!)

1.5K Likes - one super damage potion and 50 gems (new!)

Hype - one super drop potion and 100 gems

Leveling - one of each potion and 100 gems

bugfix - one super energy potion, one super drop potion, and 250 gems

shutdown! - 100 gems

Part 2 - one energy potion, one damage potion, and 100 gems

This isn't the only Roblox game with freebies to claim, so check out our list of Roblox codes next for more free stuff across the platform.

How do I redeem Anime Leveling codes?

Redeeming Anime Leveling codes is simple. All you have to do is:

Open Anime Leveling in Roblox

Tap the Codes button

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem

Enjoy your freebies

What are Anime Leveling codes?

Anime Leveling codes are special passwords from the developer, Senpai Union, that give you free gems and potions to improve your gameplay. Spend your gems in the store for boosts, and use these potions for various increases in drops, money, luck, and other stats.

Is there an Anime Leveling Discord server?

Yes, there is an Anime Leveling Discord server. You can join the server by clicking here to read the latest patch notes, join game nights, and take part in giveaways.

How do I get more Anime Leveling codes?

The best way to get more Anime Leveling codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. We're always on the lookout for new codes, so we'll do all the hard work for you. If you do want to go searching for yourself, you can check the game's Discord server and Roblox group.

Expired codes:

1K Likes

100K Visits

1K CCU

Release

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest Anime Leveling codes.