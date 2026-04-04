Anime Leveling codes April 2026

Redeem these new Roblox Anime Leveling codes for free potions and gems to incrementally increase your power.

Anime Leveling codes: A Roblox character in a pizza shirt and red beanie mid-punch on a yellow desert floor
Daz Skubich Avatar

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Use our Anime Leveling codes to grow as a fighter in this shonen mash-up game, featuring characters and mechanics from beloved series like Dragon Ball Z and Demon Slayer. These codes make rolling new units, taking down enemies, and buying boosts as easy as pie, all without spending a dime.

We look for new Anime Leveling codes regularly, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back often for the latest drops.

Here are all the new Anime Leveling codes:

  • Part 3 - one energy potion, one drop potion, and 100 gems (new!)
  • 2k CCU - one super energy potion, one super luck potion, and 100 gems (new!)
  • 1.5K Likes - one super damage potion and 50 gems (new!)
  • Hype - one super drop potion and 100 gems
  • Leveling - one of each potion and 100 gems
  • bugfix - one super energy potion, one super drop potion, and 250 gems
  • shutdown! - 100 gems
  • Part 2 - one energy potion, one damage potion, and 100 gems

This isn't the only Roblox game with freebies to claim, so check out our list of Roblox codes next for more free stuff across the platform.

Anime Leveling codes: A screenshot of the codes box with Pocket Tactics in the slot and a PT logo in the top right corner

How do I redeem Anime Leveling codes?

Redeeming Anime Leveling codes is simple. All you have to do is:

  • Open Anime Leveling in Roblox
  • Tap the Codes button
  • Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem
  • Enjoy your freebies

What are Anime Leveling codes?

Anime Leveling codes are special passwords from the developer, Senpai Union, that give you free gems and potions to improve your gameplay. Spend your gems in the store for boosts, and use these potions for various increases in drops, money, luck, and other stats.

Anime Leveling codes: A screenshot of the Anime Leveling Discord server invite with a PT logo in the top right corner

Is there an Anime Leveling Discord server?

Yes, there is an Anime Leveling Discord server. You can join the server by clicking here to read the latest patch notes, join game nights, and take part in giveaways.

How do I get more Anime Leveling codes?

The best way to get more Anime Leveling codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. We're always on the lookout for new codes, so we'll do all the hard work for you. If you do want to go searching for yourself, you can check the game's Discord server and Roblox group.

Expired codes:

  • 1K Likes
  • 100K Visits
  • 1K CCU
  • Release

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest Anime Leveling codes.

If you’re looking for a rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once and love a few Roblox games, but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. They like exploring the cosmos in Honkai Star Rail, hunting down shinies in Pokémon Go, and catching up on the goings-on in Teyvat. Daz is also a fan of a bargain, so they love testing out the best 4G phones on the market like the Tecno Pova 5, and seeking out indie gem deals on the Nintendo eShop. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.

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