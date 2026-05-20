Anime Limitless codes May 2026

If you're a fan of Project XL and A One Piece Game, you need to grab all of the Anime Limitless codes you can, as those two experiences are the inspiration behind this game. As an RPG, there's a huge, sprawling world to explore with adventure awaiting you around every corner - no doubt you already know that there's so much to do.

With each fight, you grow stronger, helping you get ready to take down even tougher enemies, some of which you'll be very familiar with as an anime fan, particularly one who enjoys Jujutsu Kaisen and One Piece. As fans of Luffy and the Straw Hats ourselves, we have a lot of time for Anime Limitless.

Here are all the new Anime Limitless codes:

1000CCUYAY - 30-minute double XP boost

- 30-minute double XP boost 500CCU - 30-minute double level boost

- 30-minute double level boost SHUTDOWNFORFIXES - three race spins, three trait spins, and 500 gems

- three race spins, three trait spins, and 500 gems THANKSFORPLAYING - three race spins and three trait spins

- three race spins and three trait spins BIGBOOST1K - ten race spins and three trait spins

- ten race spins and three trait spins RELEASE - 30-minute double stat boost

If you head to our Roblox codes page, you can discover many more games that offer freebies.

How do I redeem Anime Limitless codes?

To redeem Anime Limitless codes, just follow these steps:

Launch Anime Limitless on Roblox

In the safe zone, tap the menu icon

Select the codes tab

Enter your code

Hit redeem

Enjoy your freebie!

What are Anime Limitless codes?

Anime Limitless codes are a solid way to boost your XP and get spins to change your race and traits. Typically, you can find new codes after the game hits a milestone, so make sure you bookmark this guide and check in periodically to avoid missing out.

Is there an Anime Limitless Discord?

Yes, there is an Anime Limitless Discord that you can join if you want to gush about your favorite anime with other fans. However, it's also just as good if you want to learn about the latest news and updates for the game.

How do I get more Anime Limitless codes?

We're always searching for new Anime Limitless codes, wanting to become as powerful as possible, so we're the best bet on your quest for freebies. Still, if you want to track them down yourself, the Discord server and the game's various social media channels are good places to look.

Expired codes:

WOOTWOOT

That's all of the new Anime Limitless codes, but make sure you stop by again soon in case more drop.