You're not short on anime experiences on Roblox, but getting those precious Anime Mini Figures codes helps make it one of the better games you can play. Enjoying it for free isn't enough on its own; we all want those extra goodies to make our virtual lives easier, too.

Without question, one of our favorite things about games like this is unlocking a bunch of characters from various anime, resulting in collaborations you could otherwise only dream of. Plus, we can all agree that it's fun to be the boss of these all-powerful beings.

Here are all the new Anime Mini Figures codes:

UPD3 - 50 rerolls and five golden wishes

- 50 rerolls and five golden wishes BIZZARECODE - 100 rerolls, five golden wishes, and 100 gems

- 100 rerolls, five golden wishes, and 100 gems 500CCU - 500 trait rerolls and one secret wish

- 500 trait rerolls and one secret wish 500FOUNDERS - one diamond wish, 25 rerolls, 150 gems, and two super lucky potions 150

- one diamond wish, 25 rerolls, 150 gems, and two super lucky potions 150 100LIKES - ten rerolls, one golden wish, one super lucky potion, and 100 gems

- ten rerolls, one golden wish, one super lucky potion, and 100 gems SORRY - one diamond wish

- one diamond wish BLOOD - 500 blood

- 500 blood VAMPIRE - one golden wish and 300 candy

- one golden wish and 300 candy UPDATE2 - one golden wish, one diamond wish, two super lucky potions, one heavenly potion, 30 rerolls, and 150 gems

Fancy more Roblox codes? Check out our dedicated page to see which other Roblox games have them.

How do I redeem Anime Mini Figures codes?

Follow these steps to redeem your codes:

Launch Anime Mini Figures on Roblox

Tap the shop button

Select codes

Enter your code

Hit redeem

Enjoy your freebie!

What are Anime Mini Figures codes?

If you want trait rerolls, golden wishes, and gems, these codes are your best friend. They can pop up anytime, be it for milestones, updates, or events, making it essential that you bookmark this guide and check in periodically lest you miss out on some goodies.

Is there an Anime Mini Figures Discord?

To learn about the latest Anime Mini Figures news and updates, it's best to join the game's official Discord server. While you're there, you can also discuss your favorite anime with other fans.

How do I get more Anime Mini Figures codes?

Checking in with us is the best way to get new codes, as we often look for them. However, if you prefer to do the work yourself, you can find them on the game's social media channels and Discord server.

That's all of the new Anime Mini Figures for now. Come back again soon for more.