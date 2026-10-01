Anime Mysterious codes October 2026

Perhaps you're hoping to clear a special nightmare mode challenge, or you're just looking to make your little pals stronger to clear Namek World in story mode - either way, we've got all the new Anime Mysterious codes to redeem. We love this game for the fact that strategy actually means something in it, but free boosts also don't go amiss.

Rewards are a little tricky to redeem, but we'll walk you through it so you can use all the freebies. These include gems, gold, traits, and rerolls - all of which will make the difference in any battleground, whichever level you're tackling.

Here are all the new Anime Mysterious codes:

SRYFORRESTART2 - 15 traits, ten mystery capsules, 1k gems, and 2k coins (new!)

- 15 traits, ten mystery capsules, 1k gems, and 2k coins (new!) 5KCCU - 1k gems and five traits (new!)

- 1k gems and five traits (new!) 500KVISIT - 1k gems and five traits (new!)

- 1k gems and five traits (new!) THANKFORSUPPORT - 1k gems and five traits (new!)

- 1k gems and five traits (new!) THANKSFOR1800CCU - 500 gems and five traits

- 500 gems and five traits FULLRELEASE - 500 gems and five traits

- 500 gems and five traits THANKSFOR400KVISIT - 500 gems and five traits

- 500 gems and five traits WORLDISALWAYSLEEP - 5k coins, 500 gems, and five traits

- 5k coins, 500 gems, and five traits THANKSFOR1000CCU - 20 traits

- 20 traits THANKS800CCUAND3KMEMBERS - ten traits, ten stat rerolls, 1k gems, and 1k coins

- ten traits, ten stat rerolls, 1k gems, and 1k coins SRYFORBUGSANDFIXBALANCE - 1k gems

- 1k gems SRYFORRESTART - 1k gems and five traits

- 1k gems and five traits THANKS600CCU - 1k gems and ten traits

- 1k gems and ten traits SRYFORBUGS2 - ten traits

- ten traits SRYFORBUGS - ten traits

- ten traits ANIMEMYSTERIOUS - 1k gems and ten traits

- 1k gems and ten traits RELEASE - 1k gems, ten traits, ten stat rerolls, and ten all stat rerolls

If you've used up all these freebies, why not check out our list of other Roblox codes for more rewards in your favorite Roblox games?

How do I redeem my Anime Mysterious codes?

There are a few extra steps you'll need to take to start redeeming your codes, but it's easy to do so once you know how. Here are the instructions:

Join the Anime Mysterious community group on Roblox

Launch Anime Mysterious on Roblox

Get up to at least level five in-game

Head over to the codes NPC, Naruta

Press and hold down to interact with them

Enter your code in the box provided and hit 'redeem' to get your reward

How do I get more Anime Mysterious codes?

We're not the ones in charge of code drops, unfortunately - to know exactly when new codes are coming, you'd have to ask a developer. Don't worry, though, as we're always going to be here for you, letting you know about the new codes and which ones have expired. As code hunting experts, we're on the case, so don't feel like you're going to get left behind.

Is there an Anime Mysterious Discord server?

Click here to join the Discord server and become part of something much more than just a tower defense game. You can make friends with other players, ask the developers any questions you might have, make suggestions and give feedback about the new updates, and grab a code or two, though we're still your number one source for that, we hope.