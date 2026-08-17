Anime Origins codes August 2026

Get a head start in this defense game by using the new Anime Origins codes, then pull on the banners to get the best units. Each character can help you fight waves of enemies, which gets you more cash, which means - yes, you guessed it - more pulls for freshly released units.

There are different modes to test them out in too, so once you've fused together a few to up their stats, take on the challenge.

Here are the new Anime Origins codes:

ChallengesFixed - 750 gems, ten trait rerolls, ten azure remnants, five violet remnants, two radiant remnants, and one prismatic remnant (new!)

- 750 gems, ten trait rerolls, ten azure remnants, five violet remnants, two radiant remnants, and one prismatic remnant (new!) GAMESPEED - 750 gems, ten trait rerolls, and five stat prisms

- 750 gems, ten trait rerolls, and five stat prisms TYKaito! - 1k gems, 25 trait rerolls, and five stat prisms

- 1k gems, 25 trait rerolls, and five stat prisms Release! - 1.75k gems

- 1.75k gems THANKYOU! - ten trait rerolls, and ten perfect stat prisms

- ten trait rerolls, and ten perfect stat prisms AO - 25 trait rerolls

- 25 trait rerolls Origins - 20 stat prisms and ten perfect stat prisms

Get stuck into more of the best Roblox games out there with our guide filled with the newest Roblox codes to get you free pulls, items, in-game cash, and more.

How do I redeem Anime Origins codes?

Here's how to redeem codes in Anime Origins on Roblox:

Open up Anime Origins in Roblox

Hit the present box-shaped icon on the right-hand side

Type or paste a code into the box

Click redeem

Enjoy your free pulls!

What are Anime Origins codes?

Anime Origins, a game by Origins Project on Roblox, has a code function for you to get free items. The codes come right from the developer and celebrate milestones like the game's release, achievements, and additions. The list of active codes above provides you with plenty of in-game currency so you can pull an entire new team and get them upgraded.

Is there an Anime Origins Discord?

There's an associated Discord server for Anime Origins, but it isn't linked on the game's actual page. You can join using this link, or find it on the Origins Project group page associated with the developer on Roblox.