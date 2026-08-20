Anime Origins tier list August 2026

There are a lot of playable units in this Roblox game, all based on our favorite anime characters. So, use our Anime Origins tier list to pick the strongest team, and use them to become the best out there. After all, just because Naruto is good in his own show doesn't mean he's great here.

You can check for new Anime Origins codes in our guide to get plenty of reroll items and gems, which you can spend on in-game banners for more characters. Perhaps you'll get that SS-tier unit you're after?

Anime Origins tier list

Here are all the available units ranked from SS tier down to C tier:

Rank Character SS Goki (Super), Gyutari, Valcrad S Itsoda, Toki, Tojei, Goju, Konpatchi, Roxi, Naroto, Vegita, Melio, Zeldo A Neli, Kengako, Choto, Kingo, Rose, Tranko, Itaki, Hido, Semanu, Aneko, Shinoru, Sosuke B Itsumaru, Shanji, Niji, Dionne, Noriba, Leo, Pikalo, Meywa, Nezaki, Bolthunder, Tango, Kashi, Bluma C Itsugo, Sosuke (Kid), Tadori, Goki, Ganyu, Kohan, Blossom, Rukiu, Krillo, Salmon, Naroto (Kid), Zonitsu, Jinboo

How do I get more units in Anime Origins?

Anime Origins has a gacha system in it, so to get more characters, you need to pull on in-game banners. You can find the Summon area either in the main lobby, or you can access it by clicking 'summon' on the left side of the screen.

Then, you can choose which banner you want to pull on - so whichever has characters that interest you - and go ahead and use your gems to get a new character or two, or three, or ten. Units come in rare, epic, legendary, mythic, or secret rarity, but you'll need to be lucky to get the secret one, as it's super rare.

Once you've pulled a few new units, you can upgrade them, roll for traits, and fuse them together to improve their stats.

What are the best traits in Anime Origins?

Speaking of traits, if you want the best performance, you're going to want to equip them to your units. You can reroll them by spending Trait Reroll items, and you can find the right NPC in the 'Evolve' building in the main area.

You can store two traits per unit, but only use one at a time. Some are better than others, though - the best traits to aim for overall are:

Immortal (secret)

Overseer (mythic)

Rupture (mythic)

Decay (mythic)

Hustler (mythic)

Looting (legendary)

Scholar (legendary)

Hawkeye (legendary)

It may take a few rerolls, so unless you have an absolute stack of items, we suggest sticking with a legendary or higher rarity trait - whichever comes first.