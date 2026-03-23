Anime Overload codes March 2026

Anime games are a dime a dozen on Roblox, so you know that grabbing all of the Anime Overload codes you can is a good idea. It's not easy being a hero; you need all the help you can get, as you well know. You need to explore a world that's full of danger and peril, with few people who can defend those who need it.

Luckily, those who can help come from all of your favorite anime, including One Piece and Chainsaw Man. That's one of our favorite things about games like Anime Overload: they bring together characters who would otherwise never meet to create unique dream partnerships.

Here are all of the new Anime Overload codes:

OurBadWeWillDoOurBest - 100 trait rerolls

- 100 trait rerolls Enjoy Release! - 25 trait rerolls and ten of every star

- 25 trait rerolls and ten of every star HappyEarlyAccess - 25 trait rerolls and ten of every star

- 25 trait rerolls and ten of every star Sorry4Delay - 100 trait rerolls and 5k crystals

Anime Overload isn't the only game to offer freebies, so make sure you stop by our Roblox codes page to see what else you can get.

How do I redeem Anime Overload codes?

To redeem Anime Overload codes, you need to follow these steps:

Launch Anime Overload on Roblox

Tap the news button

Enter your code

Hit redeem

Enjoy your freebie!

What are Anime Overload codes?

Anime Overload codes are a great way to get free in-game items such as crystals, trait rerolls, and stars, all of which can help you and your fellow heroes grow stronger. Most Roblox developers release new codes to celebrate milestones, updates, and events, so it's best to bookmark this page and check in when you can, in case Hi-Fun Interactive does the same thing.

Is there an Anime Overload Discord server?

Yes, there is an Anime Overload Discord server that you can join, and it's a great place to be if you want to learn about the latest news and updates. However, it's just as good for meeting other anime fans, so you can make some friends with the same interests as you.

How do I get more Anime Overload codes?

Checking the game's various social Media channels, Discord server, and the Hi-Fun Interactive Roblox group are the best ways to track down new Anime Overload codes. However, this is time-consuming, so it's better for you to check in with us whenever you want a freebie.

Expired codes:

GAMEWATCH21ISSIGMA

RELEASE

We search for new codes frequently, so make sure you stop by again soon to avoid missing out on anything.