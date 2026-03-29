Anime Overload tier list March 2026

The game has a lot of choices for team composition and builds for heroes, so we're here with an Anime Overload tier list to advise you on how to build your teams. We've got a list for both units and the traits to equip them with, so let's dive into it.

Before that, though, make sure you grab your Anime Overload codes, so that you have a head start on collecting crystals to summon rare units with. You can also grab traits, tokens, and stat cubes to help you level up once you get your desired heroes.

Anime Overload units tier list

Here you can find the tier list of every hero in Anime Overload. Remember, this is just a basis to work from, and you should always pick heroes that you enjoy playing with the most and that suit your playstyle, as ultimately, you'll do better when you're comfortable with a unit's abilities.

Tier Units S+ Crimson Queen (dominant), Goju (Unlimited), Strongest Alien (burst), Susono (Indra) S Bald Hero (Super Serious), Chain Man (Psychotic), Crimson Queen, Ener (Lightning), Kid Psychic (99%), Red Hair, Red Hair (Conqueror), Sosoke (RS), Strongest Alien, Susono A Bald Hero, Bald Hero (Serious), Chain Man, Ener, Death Surgeon (Operation), Devil Knight, Goju, Greye, Greye (Frost), Imperial Silver, Jaken Hunter (Adult), Kaitou (Hammer), Kaitou (Scythe), Kaitou (Trinity), Kid Psychic, Speedcart, Vegetable (Almighty), Yono, Yono (Spirit) B Alien Conqueror, Death Surgeon, Eskanor, Itadoree, Jenoss, Kaitou (Gun), Kokoshi, Laxos, Master Rushy, Sakuro, Sosoke (MS), Stone Lee, Vegetable, Wend, Zaro C Gaku, Inoomaki, Krill, Moomen Rider, Noroto, Osoppu, Panda, Sunji, Weather Woman

Anime Overload traits tier lists

Below, you can find the Anime Overload traits tier list. Don't worry too much if you can't get your hands on the super rare ones, as there are plenty of other good and viable options.

Tier Traits S Overloaded, Voidborn A Grace, Nullshot, Radiant, Rift-Edge, Sharpshoot B Blind Rage, Thrift, Wisdom C Brutality, Extension, Surge

That's all the Anime Overload tier list goodness you'll need, so good luck with your pulls!