Anime Overseer codes July 2026

For those of you running a little low on gems or soul crystals, we highly suggest you use the Anime Overseer codes below. Along with that, you can get a stack of coins, meat, and more to help upgrade your character and get better in the Roblox game.

The codes are released regularly to celebrate different happenings in Anime Overseer, so make sure to check back for more.

Here are all the new Anime Overseer codes:

PakGMisCool - 40 trait discs, 2k gems, and 1.5 coins

- 40 trait discs, 2k gems, and 1.5 coins Weout! - five trait disks, 20 meat, 500 gems, and 2.5k coin

- five trait disks, 20 meat, 500 gems, and 2.5k coin Overseer! - ten soul crystals, 500 gems, five super soul crystals, and three trait disks

- ten soul crystals, 500 gems, five super soul crystals, and three trait disks BelieveInYourself! - five soul crystals, 35 meat, and 3k coins

- five soul crystals, 35 meat, and 3k coins WhereGameDesignersAt! - five super soul crystals, five trait disks, five meat, 676 gems, five soul crystals, and 6,767 coins

- five super soul crystals, five trait disks, five meat, 676 gems, five soul crystals, and 6,767 coins Pityisback! - five super soul crystals, 3k gems, five soul crystals, and 50 trait rerolls

Make sure to bookmark our Roblox codes guide, so you can get all of the latest releases as soon as they drop.

How do I redeem Anime Overseer codes?

Here's how to redeem codes in Anime Overseer. Note that to use codes, you need to like the game, join the group on Roblox, and favorite the game.

Launch Anime Overseer in Roblox

Click the 'Codes' button on the right-hand side of the screen

Type or paste in a code one at a time into the box

Press 'Redeem'

Make use of your free items!

What are Anime Overseer codes?

Anime Overseer codes come from the game's creator, V2 Studio. For this game, they tend to be a few words without spaces between, followed by an exclamation point. Using them in-game will grant you crystals, disks, and more. Remember, you need to join the group, then like and favorite the game to use them.

Where can I get more Anime Overseer codes?

The best way to get more codes for Anime Overseer is to keep this page handy. We check regularly for new codes and make sure to remove any expired options. You can go looking yourself in the game's Discord and on the Roblox page, but we've made it a lot easier to check in.