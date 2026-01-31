Anime Paradox codes January 2026

Need freebies in this fierce fighting space game? Anime Paradox codes have your back. As you fight through the hordes of enemies, you're going to need a little help - after all, getting new units requires luck and patience. The base area of the game reminds me quite a lot of Honkai Star Rail - what with all the colors - and much like HSR, Anime Paradox is also gacha-based.

Codes can offer you loads of free diamonds, so that you can pull for hours on the gacha and perfect your lineup. Plus, you can get trait rerolls, which will help finetune your squad's powers and unlock heights you didn't even know they could reach.

Here are all the new Anime Paradox codes:

RELEASE! - 500 gems

1KLIKES! - 250 gems

2.5KLIKES - 250 gems

5KLIKES - 500 gems

10KCCU - 500 gems and five trait rerolls

SORRYCODE - 15k gems and 35 trait rerolls

Anime Paradox is just one Roblox game that has freebies to redeem, so go ahead and use all the Roblox codes you can find before they expire.

How do I redeem Anime Paradox codes?

Thankfully, redeeming codes in Anime Paradox is super straightforward. There are no extra stages; it's just the following simple steps:

Launch Anime Paradox in Roblox

Hit 'codes' on the right side of the screen

Enter your code and hit 'redeem code'

If the code is valid, you'll see what you've redeemed to the right of your screen

Why aren't my Anime Paradox codes working?

If you're having problems getting your codes to work, make sure, firstly, that you input them exactly as shown above. Codes are case-sensitive and need to be exact to work. Another common error to check for is that you haven't accidentally added a space before or after it, as when copying and pasting, this often goes wrong. Aside from that, if you've checked everything's good, the code may have expired. We check for this and remove expired ones as soon as we can, adding new ones whenever they crop up, so we'll do our best to ensure this won't happen to you.

How do I get more Anime Paradox codes?

Getting more codes isn't an easy task, as there is no way to tell when the developer will drop new ones. While developers oftentimes drop codes for like milestones or updates to the game, each developer is different, and Anime Paradox codes are hard to predict. That being said, we check regularly for new ones - you're probably already in the right place to get the latest codes. If you do want to look for codes yourself, we recommend the Discord server or developer Lunmei's community group page.

Is there an Anime Paradox Discord server?

There is an Anime Paradox Discord server, and you can join it here to get updates and sneak peeks from the developer, as well as chat with other players in voice or text channels. Plus, there are giveaways, so don't miss out on the chance to get your hands on even more freebies.