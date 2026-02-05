Anime Paradox tier list February 2026

I'm a big fan of this game, but when it comes to knowing which units to pull and use, an Anime Paradox tier list can be super handy. Though you can tell which units are good based on how hard it is to pull them, the finer details of the meta can get lost in the gacha sauce. Plus, other tier lists often only take into account damage output - we've tried to put a good number of support units in the top tiers, too.

If you're in need of more pulls to get the best characters, we have some Anime Paradox codes for you to redeem. Grab free diamonds and boosts to be at your A-game.

How to use this tier list

Even though we've compiled a list of best and worst units in Anime Paradox, make sure you're using units that feel comfortable to you. Regardless of how meta a unit is, if you don't know how to use them effectively, you won't see any results.

Also, many of the C-tier characters might belong there for mid-late game, but they're perfectly suitable for beginners, so if you're just starting out, try these first - you might find they're both easier to obtain and use.

Anime Paradox unit tier list

Here's the current Anime Paradox unit tier list. Keep in mind that as new characters are added and rebalanced, this is subject to change. We update this tier list regularly, though, so you can trust us to stay on top of everything.

Tier Units S Bulla, Ichuga (Vasto Lorde), Idol (Pop), Igrus (Elite Knight), Oreheme (Sacred), Storrk (Resurreccion), Sun Jin Wu (Monarch), Zid (Atomic) A Brolu, Ciel, Eryu (Antithesis), Kirrua (Godspeed), Sky (Enhanced) Spade, Sun Jin Wu, Ulquiarro (Murcielago), Vampire B Asto (Devil), Cha In (Light), Seth (One-Winged), Shadow Vampire (The World), Sprintcart C Freezo, Itochi, Megomun (Explosion), Melio, Sokura, Steel

How do I roll for Anime Paradox units?

Rolling for new units in the game is very simple. All you have to do is this:

Hit 'summon' on the left-hand side of your screen

Hit 'summon x1' or 'summon x10', depending on how many diamonds you have

Watch as your screen fills up with your new characters

That's all for the tier list, and good luck with your pulls - may the gacha gods be gracious and kind.