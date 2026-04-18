Anime Power League codes April 2026

If you want to get good quickly, Anime Power League codes are the way forward. It can be a little embarrassing standing in the lobby looking all weak in front of other players, so if you want to progress quickly and smoothly, we have your back.

Codes mainly net you tokens, but you can use these for anything from upgrading your stats to unlocking all new skills at the skill tree.

Here are all the new Anime Power League codes:

CodesAreBack - 10k tokens

Anime Power League is just one Roblox game that offers freebies - there's a whole world of other Roblox codes out there, though, so go and check out more freebies.

How do I redeem Anime Power League codes?

Redeeming Anime Power League codes is pretty easy, luckily for both you and me. Here's what you have to do:

Launch Anime Power League in Roblox

Head to 'extras', which is the icon with three lines on the left side of your screen

Click on the codes tab

Input your code and hit 'enter'

If you're successful, the game will inform you what freebies you redeemed

If you're having problems getting your codes to work, make sure you copy them exactly as you see them above, you haven't accidentally added a space before or after copying them, and you've used the right capitalization, as many codes are case-sensitive. Failing all this, the code may have expired, but we're always on the lookout for new ones, and we keep our list fresh by removing expired ones.

How do I get more Anime Power League codes?

It's not that easy to tell when more Anime Power League codes will come out, as the developer doesn't drop them consistently. However, we're always checking for the latest codes, so your best bet is to bookmark this page and check back in with us when you want a new code. If you want to look for them yourself, you should check the game's Discord server and community group, though.

Is there an Anime Power League Discord server?

The developer of Anime Power League does have a Discord server, and you can join it here for the latest news on the game. You can also talk to fellow players, participate in community polls and events, and share fanart you might have made about the game.

Expired codes:

TestRelease

OpenTesting

That's a wrap on Anime Power League codes, but come back here soon for the latest.