Anime Reborn tier list November 2024

In our Anime Reborn tier list, we’ve comprehensively ranked every unit and trait in the game so you know exactly how to get ahead in this Roblox tower defense game. That being said, if you’re a massive Ihigo fan, there’s no reason you can’t make him work despite his low ranking.

Anime Reborn brings together heroes and villains from across all the best anime games and pits them against terrifying enemies, making it one of the most fun Roblox games on the platform at the moment.

Anime Reborn unit tier list

We’ve used a combination of our own experiences with Anime Reborn and the community’s thoughts to rank each of the available units in this Roblox game. However, as with any game like this, your personal preferences might not align with our opinions, so feel free to keep using your favorite units even if they rank poorly. Another general rule is that rarer units tend to perform better than starter units, so don’t expect Ihigo or Noroto to make it out of C-tier any time soon.

Here’s our Anime Reborn unit tier list:

Tier Anime Reborn unit SS Dragon Emperor, Twenty One, Greybeard, Hawk Eyes, Brolio, Itaha, Speedcart, Bulba S King Rimura, Oda, Super Gohu, Sun Prodigy [Blazing], Water Goddess, Darkbeard, Ruki A Payne, Uriu, Kuzar, Killa, Zenit, Neja, Jenos B Boulder Lee, Yaske, Vegoto, Heyey, Inoke, Sijin [PTS] C Ihigo, Laugfy [PTS], Noroto, Sukura, Usog [PTS], Susake, Kurulin, Zero [PTS], Tin Tin

Anime Reborn trait tier list

If you’re having trouble rolling the best Anime Reborn units, you can improve your existing ones by rerolling their traits. As with the units, the rarer traits are significantly better than the common ones, so you should focus your trait reroll shards on getting them. Thanks to Anime Reborn’s pity system, it’s actually a lot easier to get the best traits compared to in other Roblox tower defense games.

Here’s our Anime Reborn trait tier list:

Tier Anime Reborn trait S Demon, Ethereal, Heavenly, Miracle, Paladin, Slayer A Anubis, Exploder, Wealth B Archer, Agile III, Potential, Warrior III C Agile II, Sniper II, Sniper III, Warrior II D Agile I, Sniper I, Sniper II, Warrior I

How do I reroll Anime Reborn traits?

Rerolling Anime Reborn traits is pretty simple. All you need to do is find the Trait Reroll NPC in the game’s lobby and spend your trait shards to reroll new abilities for your units. The best way to get trait shards is by visiting our Anime Reborn codes page to get a bunch for free.

