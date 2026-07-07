Anime RNG Defense codes July 2026

Redeem these new Roblox Anime RNG Defense codes for free crystals, boxes, and cursed fingers to upgrade your army.

Anime RNG Defense codes: A close-up of a Luffy unit posing with his fists out on a flashy background
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Use our Anime RNG Defense codes to bolster your stronghold and power up your anime faves in this classic tower defense simulator. For once, mahou shoujo icon Sailor Moon shows up alongside the usual shonen fighters, too!

We look for new Anime RNG Defense codes regularly, so bookmark this page and check back the next time you need some more crystals.

Here are all the new Anime RNG Defense codes:

  • TYFORSUPPORT1 - free rewards (10k rolls needed)
  • UPDATE2 - 250 crystals
  • CURSEDHIGHSCHOOL - 200 crystals and three cursed fingers
  • INNOVATIONCITY - 200 crystals, ten common boxes, five rare boxes, and three epic boxes
  • UPDATE1 - 250 crystals
  • RELEASE - 250 crystals and five common boxes

This isn't the only Roblox game with tons of freebies on offer, so check out our list of Roblox codes for more.

Anime RNG Defense codes: A screenshot of the codes box with Pocket Tactics in the slot and a PT logo in the top right corner

How do I redeem Anime RNG Defense codes?

Redeeming Anime RNG Defense codes is really simple. All you have to do is:

  • Open Anime RNG Defense in Roblox
  • Tap the Codes box
  • Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem
  • Enjoy your freebies!

What are Anime RNG Defense codes?

Anime RNG Defense codes are special passwords that award you with freebies in-game. These can include crystals, cursed fingers, and boxes of various rarities. So far, these codes tend to coincide with game updates and milestones, as well as acting as apologies for bugs.

Anime RNG Defense codes: A Discord server invite with a PT logo in the top right corner

Is there an Anime RNG Defense Discord server?

Yes, there is an Anime RNG Defense Discord server. You can join the server by clicking here to read the latest announcements, take part in polls and giveaways, and make suggestions for new content.

How do I get more Anime RNG Defense codes?

The easiest way to get more Anime RNG Defense codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. When the enemies never stop their tireless march towards your base, you don't have time to search for and verify codes, so let us do the hard work for you. If you have a spare moment, though, you can check the game's Discord, Roblox group, and description.

Expired codes:

  • SORRYFORSHUTDOWN

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest Anime RNG Defense codes.

If you’re looking for a rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once and love a few Roblox games, but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. They like exploring the cosmos in Honkai Star Rail, hunting down shinies in Pokémon Go, and catching up on the goings-on in Teyvat. Daz is also a fan of a bargain, so they love testing out the best 4G phones on the market like the Tecno Pova 5, and seeking out indie gem deals on the Nintendo eShop. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.

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