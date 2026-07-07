Anime RNG Defense codes July 2026

Use our Anime RNG Defense codes to bolster your stronghold and power up your anime faves in this classic tower defense simulator. For once, mahou shoujo icon Sailor Moon shows up alongside the usual shonen fighters, too!

We look for new Anime RNG Defense codes regularly, so bookmark this page and check back the next time you need some more crystals.

Here are all the new Anime RNG Defense codes:

TYFORSUPPORT1 - free rewards (10k rolls needed)

- free rewards (10k rolls needed) UPDATE2 - 250 crystals

- 250 crystals CURSEDHIGHSCHOOL - 200 crystals and three cursed fingers

- 200 crystals and three cursed fingers INNOVATIONCITY - 200 crystals, ten common boxes, five rare boxes, and three epic boxes

- 200 crystals, ten common boxes, five rare boxes, and three epic boxes UPDATE1 - 250 crystals

- 250 crystals RELEASE - 250 crystals and five common boxes

This isn't the only Roblox game with tons of freebies on offer, so check out our list of Roblox codes for more.

How do I redeem Anime RNG Defense codes?

Redeeming Anime RNG Defense codes is really simple. All you have to do is:

Open Anime RNG Defense in Roblox

Tap the Codes box

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem

Enjoy your freebies!

What are Anime RNG Defense codes?

Anime RNG Defense codes are special passwords that award you with freebies in-game. These can include crystals, cursed fingers, and boxes of various rarities. So far, these codes tend to coincide with game updates and milestones, as well as acting as apologies for bugs.

Is there an Anime RNG Defense Discord server?

Yes, there is an Anime RNG Defense Discord server. You can join the server by clicking here to read the latest announcements, take part in polls and giveaways, and make suggestions for new content.

How do I get more Anime RNG Defense codes?

The easiest way to get more Anime RNG Defense codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. When the enemies never stop their tireless march towards your base, you don't have time to search for and verify codes, so let us do the hard work for you. If you have a spare moment, though, you can check the game's Discord, Roblox group, and description.

Expired codes:

SORRYFORSHUTDOWN

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest Anime RNG Defense codes.