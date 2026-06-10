Anime Squadron codes June 2026

Your time on the battlefield just got a lot easier thanks to Anime Squadron codes, which can help you if you're looking for a cheap and easy way to get good. Plus, you can unlock all your favorite anime characters in this one, and if we can't become Goku, playing as the mythical Goki is just as good.

Codes offer a variety of currencies, including gems and gold, which you can use for both unlocking cool units and looking fly. You'll also find cubes and trait shards, which you'll need a bit of luck for. May the RNG gods be on your side.

Here are all the new Anime Squadron codes:

Tysm10kCCU! - 3.5k gems, 50 trait shards, and three perfect cubes (new!)

SorryForChanges! - 20 trait shards and ten reroll cubes (new!)

Tysm5kCCU! - 50 trait shards, 2.5k gems, two perfect cubes, and 500 gold

1kLikes! - 20 trait shards, 2k gems, and 30 reroll cubes

EarlyAccess! - 100 trait shards, 300 gems, 30 reroll cubes, and 5k gold

ThankYouEA! - 200 gold and 2k gems

10KMembers! - 25 trait shards and a perfect cube

ThanksForSupport! - trait shards and 25 reroll cubes

500Interested! - 15 trait shards, 500 gems, and 3k gold (expires June 11)

SorryForDelay! - 20 trait shards, ten reroll cubes, and 1k gold (expires June 11)

SorryForBugs! - 20 trait shards, 1k gems, ten reroll cubes, and 2k gold (expires June 11)

Make sure you get your daily dose of Roblox codes, as all the developers of your favorite Roblox games are offering freebies. It'd be silly not to, we reckon.

How do I redeem my Anime Squadron codes?

It's really easy to redeem Anime Squadron codes, but only if you know where to look. Check it out below:

Launch Anime Squadron in Roblox

Open the menu and find 'codes'

Type it in and hit 'redeem code'

Enjoy your freebie!

How do I get more Anime Squadron codes?

The short answer is: we don't know when new codes will come out. That's because it's totally up to the developer to decide when to release freebies to the masses. To encourage them to drop more goodies, make sure you like the game and are an active player. After that, come back to us, and we'll tell you if your efforts have been successful - we check for new codes super regularly, as well as letting you know when they've expired.

Is there an Anime Squadron Discord server?

Yes, there is, and you can join it here to chat about the game with others and get updates from the developer. You'll be the first to know when the game updates, as well as being able to participate in community events, such as polls, giveaways, and more. You might even see a code or two knocking around.