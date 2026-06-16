Anime Squadron tier list June 2026

Prioritize the strongest units and traits with the help of our Anime Squadron tier list, and you’ll fly through the stages in no time.

Anime Squadron tier list: A Roblox character in a red beanie and PT shirt standing with two smaller anime units next to them
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Use our Anime Squadron tier list to craft the perfect team for pure damage output and zoom through every stage the devs throw at you. Combining the best units and traits from our tier list will give you a major advantage in this tower defense game, so keep our advice in mind when you're rolling.

If you're running low on gems and trait rerolls but don't want to spend any Robux on more, check out our list of Anime Squadron codes next. You'll need all the help you can get if you want to recruit all the Secret units.

Anime Squadron unit tier list

Even though the right combination of traits and skills can get you far with any character, there are still some units that are categorically better than others in Anime Squadron. Using our own testing and the devs' advice, we've ranked every unit based on its overall DPS quality. In general, only Legendary units and above are any good, with some Epic characters making good supports, but that's just our opinion.

Here's our Anime Squadron unit tier list:

Tier Anime Squadron unit
S Gometa (SSJ4), Madora (Gunbai), Puppeteer (Transcendent), Shanron (Omega), Woo (Shadow)
A Goki (SSJ4), Karashi (Sharingan), Vegata (SSJ4)
B Big Beard, Rizzuto (Sage)
C Choi, Igras, Shin, Tranks, Zaro
D Fastwagon, Mamosa, Ramuru, Rudaus, Shinks, Zemitsu
F Asto, Goki, Mab, Michigo, Muffy
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Anime Squadron trait tier list

Secret units are nothing without decent traits. We've ranked all of the Anime Squadron traits in this tier list so that you know when to stick and when to reroll. In general, the rarer the trait, the better it is, but that might not always be the case.

Here's our Anime Squadron trait tier list:

Tier Anime Squadron trait
SS Cloner, Superior
S Entrepreneur, Rebirth
A Lethal, Sniper, Wealthy
B Juggernaut, Knight
C Powerful, Ranger
D Endure, Sight, Tank

Anime Squadron tier list: A screenshot of the trait reroll screen with a PT logo in the top right corner

How do I reroll traits in Anime Squadron?

Rerolling traits for your units in Anime Squadron is, luckily, very simple. All you have to do is:

  • Launch Anime Squadron
  • Walk over to the Upgrade section of the hub world
  • Interact with the Trait Reroll NPC
  • Choose your desired unit
  • Use trait shards to reroll until you land on a decent trait

If you're running low on trait shards, you can buy them from the shop with Robux or use codes to grab some for free.

If you’re looking for a rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once and love a few Roblox games, but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. They like exploring the cosmos in Honkai Star Rail, hunting down shinies in Pokémon Go, and catching up on the goings-on in Teyvat. Daz is also a fan of a bargain, so they love testing out the best 4G phones on the market like the Tecno Pova 5, and seeking out indie gem deals on the Nintendo eShop. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.

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