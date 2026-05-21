Anime Story 2 tier list May 2026

If you need to know who the best units are to ensure victory, you need to look no further than our Anime Story 2 tier list, which ranks all of the units to let you know whether they're worth your time. We can also tell you how to unlock new units, because, let's face it, you won't get those badass S-tier characters straight away.

However, with some Anime Story 2 codes, you can certainly give yourself more chances of getting your favorite units by receiving free coins and gems, both of which are vital to summoning and upgrading your characters.

Anime Story 2 tier list

To form our rankings, we take the thoughts of the community and mix them with our own experience, though it's still subjective. If you want to use a unit that we put in a lower rank, don't let us stop you - games should be enjoyable, first and foremost.

Rank Anime Story 2 unit S 28th Magic Emperor, Ant King, Aura Farmer, Devil Cyborg (Meltdown), Flame Lion, Greed (Fox), Jolios (King), Kaizen (Ascended), Reaper (Bankai), Shadow Knight, Sound Breather Master, Shiny Spirit Brawler, Ultimate Warrior (Star), Jolios (King) A Acu, Asota, Battle Maniac, Pride (Sun), Shiny Wrath, Shiny Lover Girl, Super Roku, White Lotus (Maid), Vogita (Blue), Xoro B Agony, Anti Hero, Bald, Blossom, Boo, Flamingo, Froza, Genitsu, Gojin, Kokashi, Magumi, Nubara, Sosuke, Super Roku, Youji C Black Bull, Destruction, Devil Cyborg (Detonator), Levan, Nezuko, Raven (Red), Ruki, Shiny Roku (Black), Slime (Demon), Tatsumaki, Titan D Dark Assassin, Dell, Ethereal Archer, Eron, Lust, Maheto, Namu, Noruto, Piccolo, Sloth, Soul Guardian, Time Angel

How do I get new Anime Story 2 units?

Getting new units in Anime Story 2 is simple, as all you need to do is hit the summon button on the left-hand side, walk into the blue circle in front of you, and use gems to summon units.

How do I upgrade my Anime Story 2 units?

To upgrade units in Anime Story 2, you need to tap on the units button on the left-hand side of the screen, select the unit you want to upgrade, and then tap the level up button - just make sure you have the right amount of coins available.