Anime Tactical codes March 2026

These Anime Tactical codes are a godsend if you're trying to boost your units' power in the early game. Make use of the free gems to pull new units, chug potions for stat boosts, and equip your team with the best accessories, all without spending a dime.

Here are all the new Anime Tactical codes:

1MVISITLETSGOO - 250 gems, three wheel spins, and two dungeon keys (new!)

Justkidding_thisisrealcode - 250 gems and five wheel spins (new!)

SORRYFORAUTOSUMMONS - one potions bundle, two dungeon keys, and 60 premium medals (new!)

NoMoreBugsPls - one potions bundle, 250 gems, and five perfect talents dice

Sorry4Delay - one potions bundle, 250 gems, and two dungeon keys

4D2TKFSZRC - one Blade of Chaos

How do I redeem Anime Tactical codes?

Redeeming Anime Tactical codes is simple. All you have to do is:

Open Anime Tactical in Roblox

Join the group

Complete the tutorial

Tap the Codes button

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem

Enjoy your freebies

What are Anime Tactical codes?

Anime Tactical codes are special passwords from the developer, Tsukikage, that give you extra resources like gems, potions, and accessories for your units. These can all help you to grow your team and take down stronger enemies with ease.

Is there an Anime Tactical Discord server?

Yes, there is an Anime Tactical Discord server. You can join the server by clicking here to read the game's update logs, enter giveaways, and share videos.

Is there an Anime Tactical Trello board?

Yes, there is an Anime Tactical Trello board. You can find the board here and use it to learn the basics of the game's trait system, various game passes, events, and more.

How do I get more Anime Tactical codes?

The best way to get more Anime Tactical codes is to bookmark this page and check back in often. We're constantly on the lookout for new codes, so let us do the hard work for you. If you want to go searching for yourself, however, we recommend visiting the game's Discord server, Trello board, and Roblox group.

Expired codes:

ATSForever

ThxForSupport

#BestSimOfAllTime

RELEASED!

