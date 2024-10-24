Anime Vanguards codes for October 2024

What are the new Anime Vanguards codes? This ace Roblox game is essential for anime and manga fans. Trust us, there are loads of us at Pocket Tactics. We’ll equip you for glory as these codes can easily get you free rerolls, gems, essence stones, and more. So, gather your favorite anime heroes, it’s about to go down.

Here are all of the new Anime Vanguards codes for Update 1:

500MVISITS – 2k gems, ten green essence stones, five super stat chips, five stat chips, and ten trait rerolls (new!) WECURSESHAVENOLIMITS – 1k gems, five trait rerolls, and one super stat chip (new!) SHIBUYA – 1k gems, five trait rerolls, and one super stat chip (new!) UPDATE1 – 1k gems, five trait rerolls, and one super stat chip DELAYGUARDS -1k gems, five trait rerolls, and one super stat chip

Expired codes:

TIKTOK50K

ROST10K

SLAYER

LATEUPDATESORRY

THXFOR1MLIKES

300KPLAYERS

100MVISITS

800KLIKES

70MVISITS

600KLIKES

AV500KLIKES

25MVISITS

400KLIKES

10MVISITS

300KLIKES

200KLIKES

100KLIKES

10KLIKES

AV50MIL

DELAY

RELEASE

How do I redeem Anime Vanguards codes?

Don’t worry about exploring the game or ranking up when you redeem your Anime Vanguards codes. The process is pretty simple, and similar to other Roblox experiences out there.

Here’s how to redeem Anime Vanguards codes:

Boot up Anime Vanguards in Roblox on your preferred device Tap the ‘codes’ option on the right of the screen Copy and paste or type in your desired code and tap ‘redeem’ Enjoy your goodies!

What are Anime Vanguards codes?

Anime Vanguards codes are gifts from the game’s developer, Kitawari. These gifts are a great way to give back to the community, rewarding you for your time spent in-game. As Anime Vanguards brings in more players, more codes will likely appear to celebrate different milestones, updates, or cool events.

Where can I find more Anime Vanguards codes?

The best way to find more Anime Vanguards codes is by checking in with us as we regularly look for new codes to use. The developer often gives out these codes, but sometimes the studio may decide to withhold them for a while until a certain milestone is achieved. You can also decide to join the Anime Vanguards Discord server, which we can help with below.

Is there an Anime Vanguards Discord server?

Yes, there is an Anime Vanguards Discord server. This is a great place to chat about the game with other players, organize playing together, trade items, and even participate in giveaways. You need to perform a Discord download first, but here’s how to join the Anime Vanguards Discord server:

Boot up Discord

Click on this Anime Vanguards Discord link

Accept the invitation to join

You’re now in the Anime Vanguards Discord server!

What is Anime Vanguards?

If you’re just getting started in this awesome Roblox game, then you might be too sure about exactly ‘what’ Anime Vanguards is. This Roblox experience is a defense game by developer Kitawari, and as you may have guessed, it takes major aesthetic influences from the most popular anime out there. Defending yourself isn’t an easy task, and is often made easier by using the codes above.

The developer provides a brief rundown of the game’s premise on Roblox, saying that “all the worlds and universes need your help! An event has caused multiple worlds to collide. Summon units to fight these enemies and save these worlds and embark on a thrilling journey to become the strongest.”

Why are my Anime Vanguards codes not working?

At the moment, it’s rare that Anime Vanguards codes don’t work as intended, but there might be some obstacles setting you back. One of them is a simple mistake we all make, and that’s inputting the code with a typo. Make sure the code is spelled correctly, or save yourself some hassle by copying and pasting it from our list above. If that still doesn’t solve the problem, make sure the code hasn’t expired, either.

That's all the Anime Vanguards codes currently available.