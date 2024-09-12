Mere days after its full release, Anime Vanguards visits total reaches heights many Roblox experiences can only dream of. The game is already in excess of 65 million visits, a truly impressive feat, especially when you compare it to other recent releases on the platform, including the likes of Special Anime Defense.

To put things into perspective, Special Anime Defense’s visits reached ten million just over a week ago, boasting 7.6 million visits in just six days. Well, Anime Vanguards not only hit 65 million visitors in a smaller time frame but just yesterday alone – according to RoMonitor Stats – on September 11, it garnered more than 20 million visits, cementing it as one of the best anime games on Roblox right now.

Beyond its impressive visits total, Anime Vanguards boasts more than 220k concurrent users and a 95.4% like rate with 626k likes in comparison to 30k dislikes – surely all these milestones mean more freebies in the form of Anime Vanguards codes, especially as Anime Vanguards currently has more concurrent users than Dress to Impress. If Kitawari’s game continues on this trajectory, it might be able to achieve the same heights as the best Roblox games out there.

The number of Dress to Impress visits reached one billion just a couple of months ago, less than a year after its release, yet it’s already approaching the three billion visits mark. Blox Fruits, meanwhile, hit 14 billion visits within four years of release in February 2023, but that number has astronomically increased to just shy of 40 billion at the time of writing.

With numbers like that, it’s hardly surprising that Dress to Impress and Blox Fruits were winners at the Roblox Innovation Awards 2024. In fact, the fashion game nabbed three awards, including an accolade for Best New Experience, while Blox Fruits picked up the award for Best Action Game following its victory in the People’s Choice category last year.

Perhaps Anime Vanguards’ visits milestone is a sign that it may be up for a prestigious award next year. If you’re one of the 65 million currently enjoying the game, check out our Anime Vanguards tier list to see who the best units are. Or, to keep the freebies rolling in, give our Blox Fruits codes, Dress to Impress codes, and Devas of Creation codes guides a read.