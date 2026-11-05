Anime vs Anime codes November 2026

Redeem these new Anime vs Anime codes to get all of the free coins and packs you need to unlock your favorite characters.

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Kayleigh Partleton Avatar

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We all want to win. What's the point in putting up your fists if you don't intend to be the last one standing? Well, with these Anime vs Anime codes, you can give yourself an advantage. Nah, don't worry, it isn't cheating; it's just being smart.

With so many characters available, it can be tough to pick your fighter. However, if you're like us, you'll probably go with the familiar faces from your favorite anime. Beyond being able to fight with the likes of Goku and Luffy, it's fun to see them face off against one another in a battle we can normally only dream of.

Here are all the new Anime vs Anime codes:

  • RankedStarts! - ten emeralds
  • FollowBushidoF - 50 emeralds
  • RankedTomorrow! - ten emeralds
  • BalanceChanges! - ten emeralds
  • CombatReworks! - ten emeralds
  • ImageReworksSoon! - ten emeralds
  • !dnekeewnostnemanruot - two god packs
  • dnekeewnosretcarahcwen02 - two apex packs
  • FollowDrexuchiha - 15 emeralds
  • SorryForBadUpdate - three god packs
  • BetterUpdateTomorrow - two god packs
  • DokiDoki! - one apex pack
  • 87_Star! - one apex pack
  • Merr! - one apex pack
  • DeuEx! - one apex pack
  • DillonAndLThankYou! - one apex pack
  • 200CCU! - 10k coins
  • SLIME! - 5k coins
  • Bill1k? - 5k coins
  • aaa503m - 5k coins
  • goatedpat - 5k coins
  • ABSTRAKT - 5k coins
  • Kizaru - 5k coins
  • 87_Star - one apex pack
  • DokiDoki - one apex pack
  • SauDeep - one apex pack
  • LfGhostin - one apex pack

For more freebies, check out our Roblox codes page.

Anime vs Anime codes: a screen with various boxes on it

How do I redeem Anime vs Anime codes?

Follow these steps to redeem your codes:

  • Launch Anime vs Anime on Roblox
  • Tap summon
  • Enter your code in the text box
  • Hit redeem
  • Enjoy your freebie!

What are Anime vs Anime codes?

These codes give you tons of coins and apex packs, both of which can help you unlock and upgrade your fighters. New freebies seem to pop up alongside fresh updates, but they may also arrive to celebrate events and milestones, so it's best to bookmark this page and check in whenever you need a top-up of your virtual currency.

Is there an Anime vs Anime Discord?

Like many games, Anime vs Anime has an official Discord server you can join, which is where you can learn about the latest news and updates. You can also meet other players to discuss your favorite anime, and hey, if you guys don't agree, you can jump into the game and duke it out.

How do I get more Anime vs Anime codes?

You can check the Discord server and the game's social media channels for new codes, but since we already do that and compile all the freebies in one place ourselves, you really don't need to. We often look for goodies, too, so you can be sure that our guide has the most up-to-date ones.

That's all of the new Anime vs Anime codes for now. We're sure there'll be more soon, so come back when you can.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Poppy Playtime, DBD, or FNAF, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox giveaways or testing out the latest OnePlus and the best gaming phones. For more of her words, head to PCGamesN, The Loadout, and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.