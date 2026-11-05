Anime vs Anime codes November 2026

We all want to win. What's the point in putting up your fists if you don't intend to be the last one standing? Well, with these Anime vs Anime codes, you can give yourself an advantage. Nah, don't worry, it isn't cheating; it's just being smart.

With so many characters available, it can be tough to pick your fighter. However, if you're like us, you'll probably go with the familiar faces from your favorite anime. Beyond being able to fight with the likes of Goku and Luffy, it's fun to see them face off against one another in a battle we can normally only dream of.

Here are all the new Anime vs Anime codes:

RankedStarts! - ten emeralds

- ten emeralds FollowBushidoF - 50 emeralds

- 50 emeralds RankedTomorrow! - ten emeralds

- ten emeralds BalanceChanges! - ten emeralds

- ten emeralds CombatReworks! - ten emeralds

- ten emeralds ImageReworksSoon! - ten emeralds

- ten emeralds !dnekeewnostnemanruot - two god packs

- two god packs dnekeewnosretcarahcwen02 - two apex packs

- two apex packs FollowDrexuchiha - 15 emeralds

- 15 emeralds SorryForBadUpdate - three god packs

- three god packs BetterUpdateTomorrow - two god packs

- two god packs DokiDoki! - one apex pack

- one apex pack 87_Star! - one apex pack

- one apex pack Merr! - one apex pack

- one apex pack DeuEx! - one apex pack

- one apex pack DillonAndLThankYou! - one apex pack

- one apex pack 200CCU! - 10k coins

- 10k coins SLIME! - 5k coins

- 5k coins Bill1k? - 5k coins

- 5k coins aaa503m - 5k coins

- 5k coins goatedpat - 5k coins

- 5k coins ABSTRAKT - 5k coins

- 5k coins Kizaru - 5k coins

- 5k coins 87_Star - one apex pack

- one apex pack DokiDoki - one apex pack

- one apex pack SauDeep - one apex pack

- one apex pack LfGhostin - one apex pack

For more freebies, check out our Roblox codes page.

How do I redeem Anime vs Anime codes?

Follow these steps to redeem your codes:

Launch Anime vs Anime on Roblox

Tap summon

Enter your code in the text box

Hit redeem

Enjoy your freebie!

What are Anime vs Anime codes?

These codes give you tons of coins and apex packs, both of which can help you unlock and upgrade your fighters. New freebies seem to pop up alongside fresh updates, but they may also arrive to celebrate events and milestones, so it's best to bookmark this page and check in whenever you need a top-up of your virtual currency.

Is there an Anime vs Anime Discord?

Like many games, Anime vs Anime has an official Discord server you can join, which is where you can learn about the latest news and updates. You can also meet other players to discuss your favorite anime, and hey, if you guys don't agree, you can jump into the game and duke it out.

How do I get more Anime vs Anime codes?

You can check the Discord server and the game's social media channels for new codes, but since we already do that and compile all the freebies in one place ourselves, you really don't need to. We often look for goodies, too, so you can be sure that our guide has the most up-to-date ones.

That's all of the new Anime vs Anime codes for now. We're sure there'll be more soon, so come back when you can.