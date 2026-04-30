Anime Waifu Card Collection codes April 2026

We know you're wondering how a game about collecting wonderful anime ladies could get any better, and we understand. With Anime Waifu Card Collection codes, though, you can not only delight in your collection but also watch your pile of cash get bigger, too, hopefully making the dopamine flood in.

Codes can net you free packs, which can be random, so keep your fingers crossed, as well as grade tokens to upgrade your existing cards. Pretty neat, right? Your anime girl collection will be vast in no time at all.

Here are all the new Anime Waifu Card Collection codes:

500K - 30 grade tokens

FIRST - one random rainbow pack

Anime Waifu Card Collection codes are just some of the many Roblox codes you can redeem for freebies - a lot of your favorite Roblox games have 'em, so get going.

How do I redeem Anime Waifu Card Collection codes?

Redeeming Anime Waifu Card Collection codes is actually very simple, but in case you're lost, just follow this handy step-by-step guide:

Launch Anime Waifu Card Collection in Roblox

Head to 'market' and find the codes stand on the right

Enter your code and hit 'redeem'

Check out what you got at the top of the page

How do I get more Anime Waifu Card Collection codes?

It's not that easy to tell when more Anime Waifu Card Collection codes will drop, as the developer seems to release them a little randomly. For that reason, we suggest leaving it up to us to source new codes, because we're experts on the matter. Plus, we check regularly, updating our list with not only new codes but also removing any that have expired so that you're not wasting your time. If you do want to check yourself, you can head to the Discord server or community group.

Is there an Anime Waifu Card Collection Discord server?

The developers of Anime Waifu Card Collection do indeed have a Discord server, which you can join here. It's shared with their other game, YouTuber Card Collection. You can select the Anime Waifu Card Collection tag to chat with other players about the game, get updates about its future straight from the developer, report bugs, participate in giveaways, and loads more cool features.