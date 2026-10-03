Anime Zero codes October 2026

Be it with sword, fists, axes, or the power of anime itself, you've got a lot of enemies to take down, but luckily for you, we've got Anime Zero codes lined up for you in case you're stuck on a certain wave. While the rewards for playing are pretty generous in this Roblox game, it can be useful to have a top-up when your supplies get low.

You can redeem codes for coins, gems, spins and lucky spins, and trait rerolls, so basically, there's nothing you can't do now that you're armed with freebies like these. Those bosses had better watch out for you.

Here are all the new Anime Zero codes:

SIXSEVEN - 67 coins (new!)

- 67 coins (new!) LESSLAG - ten spins, 25 lucky spins, 5k coins, and 300 gems (new!)

- ten spins, 25 lucky spins, 5k coins, and 300 gems (new!) BIGTYPO - 100 lucky spins (new!)

- 100 lucky spins (new!) PATCHNOTE67 - 10k coins, 50 trait rerolls, and 75 lucky spins

- 10k coins, 50 trait rerolls, and 75 lucky spins SORRYXD67- 25 lucky spins and 300 gems

25 lucky spins and 300 gems AZISOUT - five spins, a lucky spin, and 1.5k coins

- five spins, a lucky spin, and 1.5k coins LETSGO - 20 spins, five trait rerolls, and 2k coins

- 20 spins, five trait rerolls, and 2k coins HOP3YOU3NJOY - 250 spins

- 250 spins PATCH1 - 10 rolls, three lucky spins, 3k coins, and 150 gems

- 10 rolls, three lucky spins, 3k coins, and 150 gems PATCH2 - 5k coins, three trait rerolls, and 250 gems

- 5k coins, three trait rerolls, and 250 gems RELEASE - a lucky spin, ten rerolls, and 2.5k coins

We're not sure if you know, but tons of other Roblox games have freebies to redeem too, so check out our full list of Roblox codes.

How do I redeem my Anime Zero codes?

Luckily, it's really easy to redeem Anime Zero codes, so just follow our quick step-by-step guide:

Launch Anime Zero on Roblox

Hit 'codes' on the right in the main lobby

Enter your code in the box and hit 'redeem'

Find out what rewards you got at the top of the screen

How do I get more Anime Zero codes?

If you want more codes, you'll probably have to talk to Anime Zero's developer, LY. However, when they do grace us with more freebies, you can find out right here, as we post every new code we come across, and even move the expired ones to the bottom of the page once they're done. Check back here when you can.

Is there an Anime Zero Discord server?

There is, and you can join it here. Inside, you'll find tech support channels, a place to get sneak peeks of upcoming changes to the game, events, giveaways, and an entire community of players waiting to become friends with you. Be safe, and have fun!