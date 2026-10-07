Anime Zero tier list October 2026

Those perilous dungeons are full of dangers, with many enemies just waiting to ruin your day. Luckily, our Anime Zero tier list shows you which weapons can help you get the job done. We'll also tell you which accessories and traits will make you stronger than you could dream of.

We like to think of ourselves as a helpful bunch, which is why, beyond these rankings, we have an Anime Zero codes guide. Among the freebies you can grab are spins, coins, and trait rerolls - everything you need to upgrade yourself.

Anime Zero tier list

To help as much as possible, this tier list has three sections: one for weapons, another for accessories, and a final one for traits. However, as is the case with any tier list, these rankings are entirely subjective - it's okay not to agree with them or prefer things from the lower ranks.

Anime Zero weapons tier list

Rank Anime Zero weapons S Cataclysm, Cursed King A Dragon Eclipse, Immortal Sovereign B Divine Emperor, Lights of Divinity C Twisted Agony, King's Gambit, Rubber Man D Cosmic Warrior, Thunder Prodigy

Anime Zero accessories tier list

Rank Anime Zero accessories S Blast Archer Crown, Blast Archer Wings A Dark Captain Wings, Light Admiral Cloak B Flame Pirate Hat, Panther Hollow Mask, Wind Spirit Wings C 8th Brigade Fire Hat, Diva Headphones, Kitsune Mask, Sunglasses D Capsule Scarf, Gentleman's Top Hat, Leaf Shinobi Headband

Anime Zero traits tier list

Rank Anime Zero traits S Deadeye, Ferocity, Fortune, Sniper, Supernova A Overkill, Razor Focus B Focus 3, Hunter, Power 3, Swift 3 C Focus 2, Power 2, Swift 2 D Focus 1, Power 1, Swift 1, Vitality

How do I get more Anime Zero weapons?

To get new weapons in Anime Zero, summon them using spins and lucky spins, which give you a better chance of getting a higher-rarity weapon; you can earn spins by playing the game or redeeming codes.

How do I get more Anime Zero accessories?

There's only one way to get accessories in Anime Zero: craft them. Each time you clear a dungeon or stage, you get a bunch of resources that you can use to create an accessory.

How do I get more Anime Zero traits?

Getting traits in Anime Zero is as simple as using trait rerolls, which you can get in abundance from codes - another reason to pay our guide a visit.